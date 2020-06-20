For our latest photo contest, readers shared images of their creative, colorful and fashionable face masks they are wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In first place is Lynn Gallager-Vallejo’s submission of her daughter’s crocheted “Alien” baby face mask – a clever and creative reference to the facehugger stage in the Alien’s life cycle from the science-fiction film franchise. Gallager-Vallejo, of Victoria, wins a $25 gift certificate from Gifts by Charlene.
Coming in second place is Isaac Solis’ photo of Sister Maria.
The third place award goes to James Jimenez for his submission of Mac Jimenez wearing her mask for cancer treatments at MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Images from our most recent photo contest, where we asked readers to share their photos of their vegetable or flower garden, will be shared in the Your Life section soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.