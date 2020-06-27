The COVID-19 pandemic may have encouraged the inner gardener to emerge for many people, but for many others, the love of gardening has been present for years and even decades.
For the Advocate’s latest photo contest, readers shared images of their lush flower gardens, creative yard sculptures and the fruits of their labor from vegetable gardens.
Coming in first place is Monica Wise’s image of her husband’s retro bicycle repurposed to house various plants and flowers in their backyard. She wins a prize worth $50-$60 from Days Gone Bye! in Victoria.
In second place is Diane Hartl with her photograph of a bloom from her plumeria trees, a touch of Hawaii here in Texas.
The third-place image was submitted by Kathy Harryman and features her pot full of succulents.
With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, we are asking readers to share their patriotic images for our next photo contest. Submit your best photos in red, white and blue to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. July 10 for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts.
