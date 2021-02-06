From human babies to fur babies, readers did not hold back in sharing their favorite babies with us in our latest photo contest.
Our first-place prize is awarded to Alyssa Fitch with her photo of her human and fur baby digging into some cake. She wins a gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts in downtown Victoria.
Coming in second place is Sherry Cole with her photo of her baby kitten named “Possum.”
And our third-place winner is Laken Chacon with her photo of her “babycita” Annalyse Chacon.
For our next photo contest, we are asking readers to share their favorite photos of the great outdoors. Show us your favorite sunset or cloud formation, photos of rain showers and rainbows, heavy fog or clear blue skies, or views of rolling hills or peaceful rivers.
Submit your images to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Feb. 26 for a chance to win a prize.
Be sure to include your name, information about where the photo was taken and descriptions of anyone in the photo.
