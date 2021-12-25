Joy is a word that escapes me. As a mother of young kids, my time, energy and heart is all wrapped up in keeping everyone alive, healthy and happy. Most of the time, this creates so much stress and takes up so much of my energy, that it means I end up forsaking so many joyful moments. This year, I have asked the question, “am I really a joyful person?”. After all, I most certainly was back in college. Where did that person go?
I recently listened to a podcast by Christy Wright, one of the personalities at Ramsey Solutions. She highlighted a need for us mothers to experience joy again, altogether with our spouses, our kids, and ourselves.
I had never thought of myself as not joyful. “I am a very joyful person,” I thought to myself. Yet, I couldn’t remember the last time I played a game with my kids and didn’t scold them for something. Is there truly joy when your mother is trying to control everything you do and what is around you? “I am also a control freak,” I continued. This was a reality that definitely overpowered my ability to be joyful.
The podcast ended with a very powerful reminder not to forget that we are children of God, and that we can ask Him to get back to that joy.
This podcast made me want to change my self-perception. I wanted to walk into next year determined to have more joy in my life, and for my family to experience that joy as well.
So, I looked on the podcast website and found that Wright has a goal planner with tools, journal prompts, and overall general guidance on how to set goals and manage them for the new year. Now, I’m not one to believe advertisements of ‘buy my product and it will change your life forever!’, but I do have a willing heart, and I know that no matter what tools I use, I can create my own vision for the new year, and actually make it happen if I’m organized and work hard enough. Yes, this is not going to be the ‘lose 20 pounds’, or the ‘save a million dollars’ year for me.
This is going to be the small, obtainable goals, and a commitment to get back to more joy in my life year. I ordered my planner and began brainstorming my master plan for 2022.
I began with prayer. Thoughts came flooding into my mind, and I was left with yet another question: “what makes you joyful?” When I am honest with myself, a few words pop up; organization, beauty, family, friends. I realized that what I really want out of this year is simply a beautiful house in which I can enjoy family and friends who either already live here or come to visit. I want to make my home a joyful and warm place to return to. I started thinking about organizational strategies around my home, and wrote down some specific goals in my planner. This year will truly be my year to get back to people I care about by creating a healthy and happy space.
I hope this encourages you to truly look deep down for your New Years’ resolutions or goals. I wish you all the best in this 2022, and may God bless us in our endeavors to make the world a more joyful place.
