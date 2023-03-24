When I saw the two Shih-Tsu puppies for the first time, I actually wanted the boy dog. They were both as cute as buttons, but I also wanted to make my decision count. This would be my best friend for the next 15 years or so, so I wanted to choose a dog that I would get along with. Sometimes, when you hold them for the first time, or look into their eyes, you just know.
I decided to sleep on it. Boy dogs are energetic, love to run and play and are happily rambunctious, especially with other dogs if you train them and keep them socialized. Not that girl dogs are much different, but there’s a sweetness to them; a more calm and tranquil air.
Of course, this could all be switched and turned around, but I could definitely see the difference in the two dogs I saw. The girl was mild and quiet, and her brother was playful and wagging his tail. I had a dream that night that gave me the answer; in it, I took home the girl dog and was playing with her. Cherrybelle was her name. As I awoke, I thought what a strange name that was. “Cherry” obviously for the fruit and “Belle” which means “beauty” in French. It fit, and later that day, I contacted the lady who was selling the puppies and told her that I wanted the little girl.
She responded that someone had taken the girl, and that they only had the boy left. My heart sank. I was in love with the little, pink-bowed puppy that I saw the day before, but I could settle for an energetic, loving, male dog too. I told her I would meet her to pick up the boy.
After my aunt and I gathered a crate, puppy pads, food and other supplies for the puppy, we took off to meet the dog. To my surprise, she held out two puppies: the little Shih-Tsu boy and his little sister. “I apologize, you were the first to see the puppies; you should get first choice,” the lady said. Grateful to the lady, I took this as a sign from above; I was going home with the little girl whom I would call Cherrybelle.
This was in 2009. I was a sophomore in college, and ended up taking her back to my apartment and raised her in between classes. When I would go for evening walks to the corner store, she would come right next to me. When I went downtown for weekend festivals, she came along and greeted all the other dogs in Austin. I was now a part of the dog-scene, and we became a team. She sang with me, literally. She barked at my boyfriend. She cried when I got married. She was there through all of my pregnancies and helped me raise my three children with walks, fetches, cuddles and kisses.
Last night, my husband awoke to find an older little dog, happily sleeping in her crate, warm, cozy, and finally at peace. She was 14 years old, already deaf and blind in one eye, and suffering from kidney issues. It was a life well-lived, and a life well-remembered.
I thank God that he gave us animals to accompany the many ups, downs and in-betweens of our lives. What would we all be without the loyal companionship of a dog?