Remnants of the Past

On a balmy Friday morning, a group of local archaeologists were busy excavating away as volunteer O.C. Garza brushed off the dirt from an artifact he found.
“It’s a uniface clear fork!” he exclaimed as the team gathered around him to inspect the finding.
Clear fork gouges, tools used by early humans, are artifacts commonly found at this excavation site on the McNeil Ranch in north Victoria dating back thousands of years. And the Coastal Bend Archaeological Logistics Team — which is a group of avocational archaeologists — has been digging at this location since 2003. But some of the members have been doing archaeological work in the region for even longer.
Bill Birmingham, a long-time member of the group and passionate archaeologist, has seen the stories of early humans unfold before his eyes through artifacts. He took a liking to archaeology when he was a Boy Scout hunting for arrowheads. He quickly figured out that he needed to record where his findings were coming from.
“I thought I was inventing archaeology,” he said, laughing. “But it had been invented already.”
Birmingham discovered the Texas Archaeological Society in his 20s and began going to field schools for a week at a time to learn how to systematically excavate. He has since participated in some of the most important dig sites for archaeology in South Texas, such as the Blue Bayou in Victoria County, a burial site, the La Belle Shipwreck and the Mission Espiritu Santo site in Goliad.
Birmingham’s passion for archaeology has never wavered, and he still comes into the lab twice a week and excavates in the field at the McNeil Ranch every Friday.
The McNeil site was discovered in an unusual way. Over 17 years ago, parts of the McNeil Ranch were mined for topsoil to sell to local nurseries. Shortly after, bits of bones and artifacts started turning up in people’s gardens. When word of this got out to the local archaeology group, they were interested in where the soil was coming from. Through good old-fashion sleuthing, a few members of the group were able to follow a dump truck delivering soil out to the McNeil Ranch and get in touch with the landowner. They discovered that they had to move their miners multiple times having come across human burial sites. The archaeologists decided to look around, create some test pits and discovered the ranch had archaeological significance.
“That set in motion this 17-year cooperative,” said Heather Para, exhibits and collections manager at the Museum of the Coastal Bend, who works with the group.
The group’s volunteers spend every Friday in the field at the McNeil site, digging and screening findings, then they bring the items back to a lab at Victoria College, through the Museum of the Coastal Bend, to sort, weigh, photograph and catalog them.
“One of the primary purposes for this museum’s existence is to not just collect, but also to record,” Para said.
The McNeil site indicates continuous human occupation from 7,000-10,000 years ago, perhaps even longer, said Para. And understanding the context is important to developing a broader picture of what was happening all those years ago.
“It was a great place for humanity to be,” Para said of early humans. “The river was there, so they had access to fresh water, they could transport their goods up and down the river, they could protect themselves, get food, get materials to make the things they needed to make. It was an ideal location probably for a long time.”
Thomas Hester, a retired archaeologist and professor emeritus at the University of Texas at Austin, took an interest in the group’s findings after meeting Birmingham in the late 1960s at a talk he gave on early humans in South Texas. Birmingham showed Hester photos of artifacts they were finding in Victoria County.
Since their initial meeting, Hester has written over a dozen papers with Birmingham and has been out to the group’s current excavation site at the McNeil Ranch a handful of times.
“The thing that impresses me about the site is it has such a rich record of the Paleoindian occupation of the Guadalupe River Valley,” Hester said.
One of the things Para would like people to understand is that by connecting to early humans that lived here thousands of years ago, they may come to understand that they weren’t so different from us today.
“What we consider ‘primitive’ wasn’t all that primitive,” she said. “I have cut my finger, almost to the bone, multiple times with a stone tool that I dug out of the ground that hasn’t been seen in 10,000 years. How primitive is that? We’ve got to sharpen our kitchen knives once a week.”
Through the extensive excavation at the McNeil Ranch over the years, the group has gathered a wealth of information that is useful for academic research as well as painting a picture of how life and land have evolved in this area over thousands of years.
“My hope is that we can find a way to tell this story of 13,000 years of life in this place on the McNeil Ranch site through museum exhibits and display of these artifacts,” Para said.
