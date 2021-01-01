Riverside Church, formerly known as Covenant Life Center, is rooted in one family’s redemption. The Rivera family owned Riverside Convention Center and a slew of other local businesses before they stepped away from those endeavors to follow God.
Pastor Robert Rivera’s father Richard Rivera purchased 22 acres in Riverside Park in the late 1970s where he opened the Riverside Convention Center. When Richard Rivera died in a car accident in 1980, his son Rick Rivera stepped in to fill his father’s shoes in both the family and family businesses. Rick Rivera ultimately had a profound experience with God and walked away from the dance hall scene and all it embodied. He led his brother, Robert Rivera, to God as well.
“A lot of things went on in the dance hall, alcohol and drugs, and it was not necessarily a good thing for the community,” said Caleb Rivera, Robert Rivera’s son, who is involved in the church. “Eventually, God grabbed a hold of my uncle’s heart and he had a radical experience with God. My uncle led my dad to the Lord, and he was called to ministry. People who used to go to the dance hall to get drunk now come to our church. It’s awesome to see them grow. God is using us for good. We used to host tons of parties and now we host an environment where God’s people are growing and maturing.”
Robert Rivera started the Covenant Life Center with nine people in his living room in 2007, and the church has since grown to have more than 400 members.
The Riveras decided to change the name to Riverside Church to come full circle in early 2020. The name also is inspired by Psalm 1:3: “And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.”
Riverside Church is a family affair. Robert Rivera’s wife Dawn Rivera, who works with special needs children for the school district, preaches and oversees the special needs ministry. Caleb Rivera is the youth and operations pastor for the church. Allyson Rivera, the Riveras’ daughter, is a worship leader and videographer. Haley Slavik, another daughter, is a worship leader and creative director. Haley Slavik’s husband, Caleb “CJ” Slavik, is an associate pastor. And Josh, 14, the youngest child, helps in the parking lot when the church has services.
CJ Slavik never envisioned himself becoming a pastor, but God steered him in that direction. He attended Bible college in 2015, joined the church staff in 2018 and was ordained as an associate pastor for Riverside Church in 2020. As an associate pastor, he oversees the young adult ministry, Riverside Crews, which are groups of six to 12 people who are united by a variety of interests, and Riverside Cares, the outreach ministry.
In December, Riverside Cares obtained 29 bicycles for youth involved in the Boys and Girls Club and partnered with Angel Tree to provide presents for 30 children with incarcerated parents.
“2020 has been a difficult year for a lot of people, and it was a time to step up the most,” Slavik said.
Caleb Rivera said the church has a big heart for the family institution.
“A strong church is comprised of strong families. My parents always instilled serving together, praying together, loving each other and building each other up. We serve together and it has really strengthened our family,” Rivera said. “Amazing families come to our church, some new to God and struggling in a lot of different ways — fathers out of prison who have no idea what to do. And we are able to minister to them and invest in them and they are doing phenomenal now. We truly have a heart to see people grow, to create disciples, to provide a place where people grow in their relationship with God.”
The church leases a building on Cozzi Circle but has purchased five acres of land on Salem Road to build a new church. Half of their building campaign goal has been met. The Riveras hope to break ground this year.
Pastor Robert Rivera described the church as a diamond in the rough soon to become a gem with the new name and building.
“We all work together, and the church has really grown,” he said. “We gave up the business for redemption.”
