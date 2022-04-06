The Victoria Fine Arts Association has a long history of bringing talented musicians to perform in Victoria. This year the association is celebrating its 75th anniversary and will be kicking off the year with JAM Fest (Jazz And More) at 6 p.m. April 15 at Club Westerner, with performances by Jason D. Williams, as well as local band The Staudt Brothers.

Williams is an intense and highly regarded pianist, singer and songwriter based in Memphis, who has played all over the world. It is his hands you see playing the music of Jerry Lee Lewis in the 1989 film “Great Balls of Fire.” Playing since he was a child, he has said he never learned to read music, but that never stopped him from playing everything from classical to rock.

President of the Victoria Fine Arts Association, David Faskas, who is also a local jazz and classical guitarist, described Williams as “a wild man on stage” who plays “old time rock and roll. Very energetic piano playing - kind of a Boogie Woogie. A Jerry Lee Lewis kind of style. So very fiery. Very passionate.”

Williams performed at the first JAM Fest 10 years ago when the association had first decided to expand their Jazz Festival to include a wider range of musical genres. Faskas said the association decided to bring back a name from the past.

The Staudt Brothers are a popular band well-known for their folk-rock and country music. When they released their most recent album, "Black Swans," their music was described in the Victoria Advocate as “razor-sharp guitar riffs, sweeping mandolin and fiery fiddle solos.”

About the Victoria Fine Arts Association The Victoria Fine Arts Association is the longest running fine arts organization in Victoria. Its mission focuses on promoting and fostering music, painting, and other fine arts. The association seeks to provide inspiring experiences to motivate individuals who are interested in or currently pursuing an education in the fine arts. It also joins with other Victoria non-profits to further interest in the fine arts.

Faskas emphasized the JAM Fest is not something you just sit around and listen to.

“We're going to have food trucks there. We're going to have a fish option for those observing Lent, since it is on Good Friday. It's going to have a sweet option for those that like desserts and we're going to have several items that you can purchase to celebrate our 75th. One is a really great deal on a Yeti tumbler we had designed with our 75th anniversary logo, and we coordinated with several other nonprofits and businesses to have tickets and gift cards.”

He advised residents to get their tickets online before the night of the performances. “They're $15 a ticket if you buy them before, otherwise they're $20 a ticket at the door.”

Faskas said the Victoria Fine Arts Association has evolved quite a bit from its classical roots branching into everything from jazz to blues, soul to funk, rock to country. They have added art shows, dances, discos, galas and even magicians.

As part of their desire to be creative and innovative they’re holding a “silent disco” in August. Everyone will have headphones that can be switched to different DJ’s and participants will be dancing to different music at the same time. “It’s a really unique and fun experience,” said Faskas. Other events planned throughout the year will be art walks, painting the crosswalks in downtown Victoria, the 75th Anniversary Concert, and a jazz brunch.

The focus of the association is to promote the arts and give back to the community. “Most recently, we bought guitars for students at East and West high schools for students who couldn't afford guitars. Music and education have always been a strong focus for us,” Faskas said.

“We hope to reach our 100th anniversary as a thriving source of culture for our community,” said Faskas, “and hopefully those that take the torch on can fan the flame that has been continually burning for the oldest fine arts organization in Victoria’s history.”