The Sacred Heart Catholic Church parish and school have been part of the Hallettsville community for 139 years. Since the beginning, the church has hosted one picnic each year, and a second annual picnic was added in the 1950s.
The Sacred Heart Parish Fall Picnic will kick off at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at KC Hall in Hallettsville.
The $12 lunch plates, which include country-fried chicken, stew, homemade cornbread dressing, buttered potatoes and green beans, will be served inside the hall until 1:30 p.m. To-go plates will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plenty of homemade desserts will be on hand as well.
The parish typically serves about 3,500 plates, and around 5,00 people attend.
“People who have family members here, children and grandchildren, and those who used to live here come back (for the picnic),” said Msgr. John Peters, pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 27 years. “It’s a homecoming, and there are people who have come for years and years.”
Dorothy Rother has belonged to Sacred Heart Catholic Church for almost 64 years, and all seven of her children as well as some of her grandchildren attended Sacred Heart Catholic School. Now, she has great-grandchildren attending the school.
“It’s a great parish, and I have always liked the priests,” Rother said. “They have always been very kind and helpful.”
The original church building was completed in 1882, and it was replaced in 1969 with the current structure.
“It’s a more modern-type church. When you walk in, there is a beautiful stained glass window of the Sacred Heart, and a beautiful crucifix of Jesus hanging behind the altar with two angels sitting on each side of the cross,” Peters said. “Some of the statues, including the angels, are from the old church.”
About 1,100 families belong to Sacred Heart in a town that is predominantly Catholic; however, all of the churches in town support each other, Peters said.
At the picnic every year, Rother’s cornbread dressing always is a big draw. Peters said he can make a meal of the dressing alone.
“People really like the cornbread dressing. A lot of people come together to make it in the kitchen,” Peters said.
The legendary dressing has been served by Rother for more than 25 years. She and her husband, Daniel Rother, prepared the popular dish together until his death in January. Now, she oversees Wayne Rother and her other children who have taken over the task.
“One of my sons started helping a few years before Daniel passed away,” she said. “He’s following in his daddy’s footsteps. He said he wanted to do that for his dad.”
At the KC Hall, a group of about five women make the cornbread Thursday evening before the picnic. At 5 a.m. Friday, Rother and a number of parishioners cook the chicken, gizzards and old hens; de-bone the chicken; crumble the cornbread; tear up the toast and brown the vegetables — celery, shallots and onions. All of the ingredients are divided in half so the dressing can be prepared in two batches, which helps the seasoning circulate throughout. Everything is cooled in a walk-in cooler.
At 5 a.m. Sunday, Rother’s children and grandchildren who help with the picnic, and sometimes some of the parishioners, file into KC Hall to make the stuffing in 3-foot-deep stainless steel pots. They add crackers, eggs, pepper and soup base, and bake the dressing in convection ovens and electric roasters. They make from 40 to 50 roasters full of dressing for the picnic.
If there is any left over after the meal, those in attendance buy it by the quart, so they always run out by the end of the day.
“I think the dressing is good because of the soup base I use. It’s a special kind — Flavor Glow — that I can only order through Hoffer’s in Hallettsville,” Rother said. “I think so many people show up because of the dressing we make — that’s why the Monsignor won’t let us stop making it.”
Beer, soft drinks and lemonade will be available as well, and around 1 p.m., other fare including hamburgers, french fries, nachos, popcorn, funnel cakes and snow cones will be available for purchase. Every year, Annabeth Neumeyer makes dozens of kolaches that sell in the Country Store.
Also at 1 p.m., Peters will offer an opening prayer thanking God for the gift of labor and those who provide it in honor of Labor Day. The pledge of allegiance and “Star-Spangled Banner” will follow just before the auction begins.
The auction will take place under the pavilion. Items will include handmade crafts, homemade canned goods that “go like wildfire,” artwork, fresh vegetables, hand-crafted outdoor furniture and a pastor’s cake, among others.
At 3 p.m., four handmade quilts made by the ladies’ quilting circle will be auctioned off.
The cattle auction will begin at 4 p.m.
Music will entertain attendees throughout the day. A free dance will start at 1 p.m. at the Polka Pavilion and Biergarten.
Children will enjoy lots of games and activities including a cake walk, sand pile and train.
Bingo will be played in the hall from noon to 6 p.m., and a washer-pitching tournament will start at 5 p.m.
Tickets for chances to win the grand prize, a 2021 Polaris Ranger with 12-foot Load Trail Landscape Trailer, will cost $35 each or $100 for three. The drawing will take place at the end of the day, and only 2,000 tickets will be sold.
“It’s amazing how we all come together with so many people working — young, middle-aged and old. Everybody has to work, and they enjoy it,” Peters said. “We really have a great faith community.”
