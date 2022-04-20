Latin singing sensation Selena may have been taken from the music world at the young age of 23 in 1995, but her music and legacy as a performer lives on in the form of the Selena Forever Tribute Live in Concert.
Playing at Breezy’s sports bar at 8 p.m. Saturday, The Selena Forever Tribute concert features Carymel Rodriguez as lead vocalist. She is joined on stage by her husband, Esteban Rojas, along with percussionist AJ Rock Flores, bassist Nate Lima, guitarist Chris Vasquez and drummer Tony Gutierrez.
Rojas, from Colombia, co-founded the group with his wife. He is also the music director and keyboard player for the band. Rojas said the year before the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2019, he had been talking about creating a project with Erik Rodriguez, the band's business manager with Forte Entertainment, and Flores, who has ties to Selena’s family.
“I was the one that came up with the idea. I wanted to create something,” Rojas said. “I realized that tribute bands might become something worthy of consideration. And then I knew that (my wife Carymel Rodriguez) was a hell of a singer,” he said.
Rojas knew his wife had loved and admired Selena since childhood.
“So why not? Right? Why not?” Rojas said, adding they also considered they all had Latino heritage and lived in Texas, where Selena was very popular. “We put a team together, and here we are.”
Carymel Rodriguez said she didn’t have to study Selena’s singing style too much, “since I grew up listening to her and seeing her on stage and watching everything. I also like to put a little bit of my personal touch (into her performance) because I want people to see that I can offer them something more. I mean, I want them to listen to the music and remember her, of course, but also, I want them to see what Carymel can do on the stage. So, it's like a combination between her and me.”
Selena is called “the Queen of Tejano music,” said Erick Rodriguez, who described the style “as fused from different types of music back in the day.
"I mean, it has its inception in the early 1900s. It evolved over time, from accordions to synthesizers and guitars,” he said
Flores has deep ties with the Selena family.
“My dad was a trumpet player with (Selena’s dad Abraham Quintanilla Jr.), he said. When Selena was killed in 1995, his first tour was in 1995-96, with Jennifer Peña, who Selena's dad had signed to Q-Productions, his Latin music entertainment company. He toured with Peña, and then later played with the Kumbia Kings, with Selena’s brother.
“I do Latin percussion … the reason why I'm a part of this is because it's being done right. (Carymel) brings the charisma, the energy, the moves. It’s just like you're looking at Selena perform now. She's not trying to be Selena. We are just paying a tribute to Selena — to her music. And we're giving the audience what they want,” he said.
“I'm a musician, classically trained,” Rojas said. “I'm an orchestra conductor and a pianist, as well. But I love also what you would call popular music, whether it is rock or pop or Colombian or Tejano, or whatever. So, I love that. I have the blessing of having two perspectives. I am Colombian by heart. I was born there. I speak Spanish, and I'm familiar with the Latino culture. But now that I've been living in the U.S. and speaking another language, living in Texas, I have learned also about other cultures.”
“The Latina music and specifically Cumbia music, or music that involves drums — that African heritage — it calls the attention of almost everybody that hears it, whether they are Selena lovers or not,” said Rojas. “So, I think that music still connects, even though (English audiences) don't understand the lyrics. They see the dancing. They feel compelled to dance, and they clap, so that way we connect."
Carymel Rodriguez said becoming Selena on stage is a wonderful experience for her. “You have to pay attention to so many things — your emotions, the audience. You want them to feel good, you want them to like the show, you want them to enjoy the show.”
Confidence is very important, and although sometimes Rodriguez feel nervous, she mostly feels excited before going on stage. “I enjoy (the performances) a lot because I love music … I grew up listening to the music of Selena, so I love this music. I love what I do … It's an amazing experience. It's a beautiful experience. And I'm so proud of being part of this,” she said.
Flores added they “do a lot of crowd involvement. Carymel puts the mic to the people. We want the people to sing along. It's memories. I mean, it’s a great, great project.”
Selena was notable for her connection with her audiences, and that is something the band considers important, so they will often bring children up on stage to dance with them when there are families in the audience.
“Selena was very approachable,” said Erik Rodriguez. “The love that she had for people — you know, she'd be in public, and she would accept everyone that came to her. She had a special love for kids … The bottom line is, in our shows, we want to have that connection with children, as well, and, you know, the parents of these children. They grew up listening to Selena.”
