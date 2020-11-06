When the other children played cops and robbers, and cowboys and Indians, Jonathan Meyer played pastor. As a child, Meyer, the pastor of Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley, talked his mother, the organist in his family’s church, into playing for his make-believe services.
“I would do the whole service. I would line up stuffed animals on the couch and chant the liturgy, and preach to my little sister and the stuffed animals,” Meyer said. “It’s always been part of my life.”
Lutheran church work runs in Meyer’s family with more than 20 professional or volunteer members working in the church.
“It’s a family business, you might say,” Meyer said.
Seda Weaver, the church secretary and treasurer, said Meyer is full of wisdom, wit, guidance and encouragement.
“He leads the congregation with God’s word and he lives it,” she said. “He’s concerned for all the members of the church and he’s always there. He has brought our community together. We are just so blessed to have a pastor like him.”
Meyer, 46, was born in Iowa and moved to western Missouri before settling with his family in Walburg near Austin in 1981.
“I wasn’t born in Texas but got here as fast as I could,” he said.
Meyer has been pastor for Zion Lutheran for about three and a half years. He graduated from Concordia University in Austin with a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in biblical languages. He earned his master of divinity degree from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Mo., in 2000.
Meyer has been married to his wife Laura Meyer for 24 years. They have three children. The oldest is 23 and the youngest is turning 16 just before Christmas.
An inner feeling that the Lord was leading Meyer took him to the seminary. Then, a call to a congregation followed his graduation from the seminary.
For three and a half years, he was pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Crockett, followed by 13 and a half years at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Crosby.
When asked about creating his sermons, he said “that is the great mystery, isn’t it.”
Usually, he continued, his sermons are based on one of that sunday’s three scripture readings.
“I start with prayerful consideration of how the texts speak to the congregation in this time and place,” Meyer said. “I don’t have that lightning from the cloud moment. It usually sort of evolves. Poets talk about muses, and in the church, we speak of the Holy Spirit at work. It just rolls out, and it’s easier to do than to describe.”
A pastor’s goal is always to help people see and hear Jesus at work, Meyer said.
“It’s never about me, and only about the congregation in a secondary sense,” Meyer said. “It’s always about gifts the Lord gives to the church. The overarching goal is to proclaim Christ and forgiveness. That’s the church’s job. The job is to proclaim the forgiveness of sins, and if the sermon is not doing that, the church is not different from any civic organization.”
Meyer’s favorite part of being a pastor is helping members of his congregation unburden their guilty consciences.
Several years ago, Meyer experienced personal and professional problems that led him into depression, and his pastor helped him in the same way that he tries to help his congregants.
“The person is worn down by the world and their conscience is condemning them. They feel guilt and shame, and I am able to speak to that person one-on-one and tell them Christ forgives them,” he said.
One of Meyer’s favorite Bible verses is Romans 8:1: “There is then no condemnation to them that are in Christ Jesus.”
“My biggest professional thrill is to be able to share that message with those in the same spot I was in,” he said. “The shame is so powerful, and I remind them of who they are in Christ and what the devil tells them is a packet of lies.”
Zion Lutheran Church, which is more than 100 years old, has about 200 “salt of the earth, down to earth” members who are devout Christians hungry to hear the Word, Meyer said. Since the start of the pandemic, about 60 generally attend services in person.
“Lots of families go back three and four generations. They are intertwined and interconnected, so if you are an outsider, and you didn’t grow up here, if you insult one you insult them all. You better make sure whose peach pie you are talking about,” he said laughing.
