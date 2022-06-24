The past year has been one of change and looking toward the future at Victoria’s First English Lutheran Church. They are also proud of their accomplishments so far, and their new young pastor.
Earlier this year the church held its annual Heritage Day event and raised $68,000 for local nonprofits. They recently presented five organizations with checks for $13,600 each.
Looking forward, the church has been developing a new program called The Link focused on a teen ministry.
Senior Pastor Chip Reynolds is in his first year guiding the more than 100-year-old church. He is just as likely to be found in a T-shirt and shorts helping with projects, as wearing a collar. “I think we're in a revitalization period at our congregation,” Reynolds said commenting on the difficulties of re-connecting members after the challenges of COVID-19 restrictions. “There was a staleness almost because of COVID.”
“The church is built on being connected, being involved, you know, service is a huge part for me,” Reynolds said.
Jennifer Hartman, member of the Heritage Day Steering Committee, said they are very proud of the growth of their spring Heritage Day event. They have held the fundraiser for the past 18 years. It’s first year raised $2,000. Hartman said they have now raised more than $700,000 since it’s inception. Money that goes to others, not their church.
If anyone can appreciate the growth and changes the church has undergone it’s Hartman. “I've been a member of the church since birth. And I'm 74,” she said.
Hartman said a member of the church came up with The Link program, but it was delayed due to COVID. Then, that church member died unexpectedly “but we are carrying forward and continuing to do The Link.” The church is presently soliciting donations to underwrite the cost of speakers and prizes for a teen-friendly event, which is scheduled for August 19 at the church’s Hiller Activity Center. The Link event will feature Melvin Adams, former Harlem Globetrotter and motivational speaker, as the keynote speaker. Jim Munroe, a Christian illusionist will also perform.
Hartman said the money they collect from The Link event sponsors, will go toward $3,000 worth of door prizes for the teens who attend, which will include such items as TVs, wireless printers, and air pods.
Reynolds said there are “three prongs to ministry, … head, hands and heart.” He said developing ministry programming around education is the “head” part. “We're really focusing on youth and children,” he said.
The “hands” part involves connections and fellowship. “We're changing our style of worship a little bit in one of our services.” They have created a second Sunday service with “a more contemporary feeling, but we're staying true to our Lutheran roots in that process.”
Reynolds explained the style of worship, the music, and similar aspects of a service, “that's human preference.”
“I think it's important that we have two different styles, because we're going to hit two different demographics.” Many enjoy a traditional worship service they’ve grown up in, however, “if we're going to grab on to a generation that's not used to that, but we still want them to hear the word, and we still want them to participate in the sacraments, we've got to give them what they need to gravitate towards.”
Hartman said she is “one of the older ones” that grew up in a traditional Lutheran worship setting. She is enthusiastic about having new music and young families. She said the sound of babies and children at church fill her with happiness. “It’s a great sound, because for a long time, you know, you just didn't bring your children to church, and now we have all these kids. And it's just so exciting.”
The “heart” of the ministry is rooted in service and activism.
“We're really pushing our faith community to be active. You know, we have a very giving congregation… we're good at financially supporting organizations. The push now is to not only to give, but also to be active,” Reynolds said.
Reynold’s said his philosophy for ministry boils down to “you’ve got to meet people where they’re at. You can’t meet them where you want them to be, because they’re not there.”
Hartman enthusiastically agrees with her pastor. “I'm a big believer in supporting the community. I think it's real, real important to be visible in the community.” She is passionate about the church and it’s outreach because, “it spreads the word outside of those four walls so to speak. And I think that's very, very important. You have to live your faith.”
