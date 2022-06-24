More Information

Want to know more about First English Lutheran Church?

The church is located at: 516 N. Main St., Victoria

Holy Communion is offered at every Sunday service.

8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Service: Traditional worship with liturgy from the Lutheran book of Worship.

Sunday School is offered for all ages from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Call the office at: 361-575-3623

Go to: http://felcvictoria.org/