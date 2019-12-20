One of the Rev. Jim Shamburger’s favorite Bible verses is Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.”
As Shamburger readies for retirement after more than 32 years as pastor of First Baptist Church of Victoria, this passage has played out in meaningful ways in the lives of his family members.
“The key to success is to raise a Christian family, not to become wealthy or to have a lot of stuff,” Shamburger said. “God will take care of you if you trust in Him and are faithful to Him. I’m living proof of that.”
Shamburger’s father, William Shamburger, offered proof, too.
His father was the pastor of First Baptist Church of Tyler for 30 years. Both men enjoyed unusually long three-decade careers spent in one place when, typically, Baptist pastors move after a handful of years, he said.
“It boils down to what God calls you to do and sees you through,” Shamburger said. “When God calls you to a church, you don’t leave until He calls you away. He did not lead us away.”
And staying in Victoria was particularly appealing to Shamburger and his wife, Cheryl Shamburger, because of their backgrounds. Shamburger met his wife during their freshman year in high school when she joined his church. The high school sweethearts married in 1973 just after he completed his final year at Baylor University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in religion.
“Because of our experience of being in Tyler, we recognized the value of being able to have a home, being able to come back to a home, knowing people for a lifetime and keeping up with friends,” he said. “We wanted to have a place our children would call home.”
Their three children, KC McSpadden, 42; Travis Shamburger, 39; and Austin Shamburger, 36, though they live elsewhere now, call Victoria home.
“But it’s also when you get a good job at a good church, you want to stay with that,” he said.
While Shamburger previously served as senior pastor at two churches, First Baptist Church of Victoria offered his first opportunity to manage a large staff. In addition to the services held at the church, Shamburger has enjoyed the television ministry that airs on KAVU.
“I love the TV ministry and all the things this church has. It’s a full-dimension church,” he said. “I’m proud of the programs, the discipleship we do here. I call them Gideon’s army because they do a great deal for the number of people here who are able to work.”
Shamburger said one of his gifts is helping others reach their potential.
“I really enjoy seeing people grow in the grace and knowledge of the Lord, and I enjoy enabling the different programs to succeed – that’s my gift, empowering people to accomplish their gifts,” he said.
Shamburger preaches sermons for the privilege of pastoring people, and the opposite is true of other pastors, he said. While some enjoy the preaching aspect of the job most, Shamburger’s greatest love is building personal connections with people.
“I love to pastor people. I love caring for people. That’s the stronger part of my ministry – ministering to them when they are sick, doing funerals and weddings and caring for them in their everyday lives,” he said.
Throughout the years, he has achieved this through in-town and out-of-town hospital visits and simply staying involved. For example, he kept a calendar and picked up the phone to call every man, woman and child in his church on their birthdays.
In the same vein, as he prepares for his departure, Shamburger is handwriting names and personal notes on Christmas cards to thank 300 families for their many years of support.
Those many years began in June 1987.
When the Shamburgers made the more-than-five-hour move to Victoria, the church met them with three priorities. Members wanted to build an educational building that joined the two existing buildings; they wanted to start a mission in North Victoria, where the town was moving; and they wanted to pay off the debt. All three initiatives were completed within a decade of Shamburger’s arrival.
The educational building now serves as a place for Bible study and choir practice. The mission, which started with the donation of property and a seed group of 30 members that grew to 300, now is called Parkway Church.
David Shelley, a member of First Baptist Church, will miss the way Shamburger loves the members of their church.
“He’s just a very caring pastor who is dedicated to spreading the word of Christ,” Shelley said. “He’s a great people manager and just brought a sense of calmness to any type of situation. His presence will be missed in the congregation.”
Eleanor Joyce Brown, the custodian at First Baptist Church for 40 years, described Shamburger’s retirement as sad because “when you’re used to someone, it’s hard to let go.”
“He’s just a people person who tries to take care of everything,” Brown said. “Even personal needs, family needs, he’s right there for you, and I appreciate that. He has so much compassion for people in need. He’s a great man of God, and that’s all I can say.”
As the membership of First Baptist Church has met with attrition over time, the staff members have assumed more responsibilities. For example, for the last 15 years, Shamburger has added the duties of administrator to his already-heavy job load.
He began managing church operations, including the buildings and grounds.
“I have those skills, so it was a natural thing,” he said.
Shamburger is retiring for multiple reasons. He and his wife are moving back to Tyler to care for his 93-year-old mother-in-law, Martha Blalock.
“This is what Cheryl wants to do, and she has supported me all these years in this ministry,” he said. “It’s time for me to go support her in her ministry, her dream, to take care of her mother, so that’s what we are going to do.”
Shamburger also is leaving to meet the needs of the church.
“The church needs younger leadership and energy to draw younger folks in,” he said.
Shamburger received his calling during a Sunday morning service on a tour with the Chapel Choir of the First Baptist Church of Tyler. He looks forward to returning to the church where he was raised and called to his life of ministry.
The Shamburger’s Christmas card to his church members ends with a sentiment of appreciation: “Thank you for your expressions of love and support during these days of change in our lives! Most of all, we thank you for your love!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.