The Shiner Gaslight Theatre board of directors is pleased to announce the award winners for the play, “Pinocchio Commedia,” the 2021 summer production. The winners, elected by the cast and crew, were presented by awards chair Josh Kaspar before a packed audience at the finale on Aug. 8. The youth theater group was congratulated as well as their directors on a highly successful run. The Shiner Gaslight Theatre board thanks Wendel’s Jewelry for donating the award medals.
Shiner Gaslight Theatre bestows awards at 'Pinocchio Commedia' finale
Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
