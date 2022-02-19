Shiner sports photographer frames love for photography

For Howard Esse, 60, of Shiner, his love for photography was instilled by his grandmother who was the publisher of the Shiner Gazette in the late 1940s.
“They used pictures for the paper, and I thought, ‘Wow, that’s kind of cool,’ so I kind of had something like that based in my mind all along,” Esse said. “I really started the photography process and learned about it when I was a junior at Victoria High.”
Ironically, being inside of a dark room dealing with chemicals wasn’t his cup of tea, Esse said. During that time Esse also began learning videography because of the lucrative nature of the craft, he said.
“While they’re cousins, they’re starkly different in some ways,” Esse said. “In video, you record like a 20 second clip, in still photography you’re capturing a fraction of a second and making your own print out of that, starkly different, but basically kissing cousins, if you will.”
In his junior year of high school, after saving some money from working weekends and nights at the TV station, Esse said he went out and bought his first camera, a Pentax K1000 when he was 16. With the excitement and wonder that comes with buying one’s own camera, Esse said he turned his lens to his family members to practice his framing while at the same time learning to photograph journalistic photos.
“You come to find out that in journalism, you try to tell a story with a picture. It’s not just shooting relatives and ... happy faces and things like that,” Esse said. “It’s all about trying to make a story with a picture.”
Going back on his principles, Esse’s approach to photography is simple. “It’s basically trying to put yourself in the position to get the best angle to try and tell the story,” he said.
Esse reminisced about photographing a tennis match in the early 1980s. With a press badge and film camera by his side, Esse sat courtside at the Virginia Slims of Houston.
“It was at that tournament that I really got the bug,” Esse said.
To Esse, framing is what the longtime photographer considers one of the most important aspects of what makes an exceptional photo.
“You can have a great picture, but if you don’t crop for impact, then the shot is lost,” Esse said. “The eye has too many other places to go to, and a lot of that has to do with the lens that one chooses to shoot with.”
He thinks back on one of the most iconic photos of all time — Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston after landing a knockout punch in 1965.
“That was an iconic photograph,” Esse said. “And yet the image was framed so loosely because it told the story and I think that has a lot to do with the cropping of the picture, telling the story to get the full impact.”
Currently, sports photography is his favorite, Esse said. As a child, Esse said his parents introduced him to Sports Illustrated. He would spend hours reading and looking at all the photos in the magazine.
“I said to myself, ‘One day if I ever get that opportunity, I’m going to try and do that the best that I can’”.
Now retired, the 60-year-old can be found all over the Crossroads photographing sporting events as a freelance photographer for the Advocate rocking two Sony A1 mirrorless camera bodies, with a variety of lenses that includes a 50mm, some telephoto lenses and a 12-24mm for wide angle shots.
For Esse, photography allows him to show the condition of people as they live life.
“I’ve been able to capture moments of happiness, moments of sadness, especially on the football field,” Esse said.
He thinks back to a particular football game. In a close game in the Class 3A, Division I bi-district game between Hallettsville and Cameron Yoe, Hallettsville overcame a 10-point deficit and defeated Cameron Yoe 42-38. One of Esse’s photos features Pharrell Hemphill, of Cameron Yoe, sitting on the turn as time ran out looking at the Hallettsville team as they walked off the sideline.
“He gave it his all and they lost by 10 points or something like that,” Esse said. “It’s unscripted, it’s unplanned, just being there to have your eyes open — it’s a wonderful thing to capture because you captured the emotion of the moment.”
