Sister Evelyn Korenek is principal of Nazareth Academy Catholic School. The school was founded in 1867 and is a private, Catholic pre-K3 through eighth grade school in downtown Victoria. It is owned and operated by the sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament.
She is retiring after 50 years as an educator and handing over her role as principal to Leslie New, the school’s literacy director. New’s mother was a teacher at Nazareth Academy and she attended the school as well.
Korenek began life in Nada as a farmer’s daughter, the oldest of nine children. There are seven siblings now, one brother recently died at the age of 64 from Alzheimer’s, and a sister died at age 54 of cancer. They were all pretty close in age and loved one another, or as Korenek called it “we fought like cats and dogs.”
Her family raised rice for a while, corn, and cotton. The kids helped with picking and chopping the cotton. Everyone worked. She was 13 when she first tried to drive the tractor.
She described Nada as “a little town that if you blink your eyes when you pass it, you miss it.”
Korenek attended Catholic school in Nada and entered the convent right after the eighth grade. “In those days, you could do it. We went to high school in the convent.” Some of her high school classes involved traveling to Victoria. “I guess my history started way back when.”
“I was taught by the sisters. Sister Teresa Marie encouraged us. We’d ask all kinds of questions. There were three of us that entered at the same time out of a class of 17,” she said. “We had missionaries that came and talked to us about saving souls. I still think about that. That was an impetus for me. I wanted to save souls. I’m not sure I understood what that was at that time. But it was something I wanted to do.”
Her career in education began when she became a teacher at Nazareth Academy from 1972 to 1976. “Then I went to Our Lady of Victory for two years.”
When the principal of Nazareth was leaving, she was asked to consider the job because she was familiar with the staff and the school.
She asked, “how long do I have to think about it?” The answer. “Overnight.” She said she slept well through the night. “That was a good sign that I was supposed to go. So, I did. I came here as principal.”
It wasn’t the easiest of transitions. Korenek said she downed Alka Seltzer every morning for the first year. She said one of the sisters helped her cope with the stress by telling her “‘You’re not going to learn everything in one day. You’re not going to learn everything in one year.’ That helped a whole lot to realize that I didn’t have to know everything right away. But I had a great staff.”
Eventually she spent 14 happy years as principal at Nazareth. She took a sabbatical for a year for training in Louisiana. Her replacement during her sabbatical at Nazareth, Sister Kathleen Goike, ended up taking over for several years as Korenek instead became principal in Yoakum and then in Selma outside San Antonio.
“Both of those schools had pastors. I was no longer the boss of the school; I had to get adjusted to having a pastor who was the boss,” she said with a laugh.
When she returned to Nazareth Academy she was elected Mother Superior “and I was the pastor of this school.”
“I did not get away from here,” she joked. “It was part and parcel of who I was. And Sister Kathleen (Goike) now is head of the corporate board as Superior General.”
Nazareth Academy is like a family in more than the usual ways. Many of the teachers and staff actually attended the school as children. Some have their own children attending the school. The connections run deep.
“That is the neatest thing to have those former parents trusting us enough to bring back their kids. And what’s neat now is that the new principal for next year is a former student,” Korenek said.
She said that someone once told her their school “was on the wrong side of town.” She completely disagrees. The school has been around for 155 years. “We’re still able to maintain the enrollment, to maintain our finances, to maintain a good faculty. And parents trust us.”
Korenek is proud of the high level of volunteerism and the generosity shown by all, including the students. There were bouquets of flowers all across the front hallway, and in the teacher’s work room there were baskets of fruit, candy, donuts and more across the tables. The flowers were part of a Catholic tradition called the May Crowning where the Virgin Mary is crowned with a garland of flowers in a devotional ceremony. There was an overflow of flowers because the students brought so many.
So, what is Korenek going to miss most?
“The kids,” she said without hesitation. However, although she is retiring, she said she will continue to teach religion classes at the school part time.
The children evidently feel the same about their principal. This is what some of them had to say:
Olivia: “She’s really nice.”
Roger: “She’s really nice and she’s going to retire.”
Kush: “She’s gonna relax and she’s gonna have fun.”
Kane: “She should rest and have fun with her friends.”
Leisha: “She’s caring and chose to make the school the best.”
Troy: “She’s a good principal because she helps the school, and she protects the school.”
Scott: “She’s really kind and she does everything for us.”
Valentina: “I just want to say that Sister Evelyn has just been a really good principal and she’s always so loving and kind and supports us in everything that we do.”
Boston: “She cares for everybody.”
Zachary: “She’s been super nice – nice enough to give us a new playground. It was voted to be the best playground in the entire city of Victoria.”
Ariana: “Sister Evelyn is nice and really helpful. She’s the best person I’ve ever met in the whole world.”
