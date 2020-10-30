The Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament invite the public to pray with them for peace and unity in the nation and world, and for a peaceful election, from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Election Day.
“We are also asking them to invite their family, friends and colleagues to join in prayer with them and us for a peaceful election,” said Sister Digna Vela.
The Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament learned about the special prayer on Election Day from the Sisters of Notre Dame, who sent out an invitation to religious sisters, priests and brothers to join together in response to “the urgent need to pray for our elections.”
Those taking part in the prayer include students, coworkers, associates, family and friends of the sisters, but everyone in the public is invited. People from all religious affiliations, or no affiliation at all, are invited to pray.
“The Muslims can pray the way they pray and the Hindus can pray the way they pray, just as long as everyone is praying. Hopefully, they will join us and it will be ecumenical. It will be great with everybody,” Vela said. “I think it will be great for our nation. We are a pluralistic nation, all kinds of religions and peoples, that’s America.”
The prayer event is nonpartisan, and there is not a particular prayer, so people are invited to pray the way they wish. While a time is designated for the special prayer, those participating can pray at any time that is convenient for them.
“The important thing is that people pray,” Vela said. “We feel that it is important to pray now because of the climate of unrest, divisions, fear, as well as the great importance of this election in the lives of all Americans.”
Vela said prayer changes hearts.
“Prayer has a way of changing us, helping to soften our hearts, to remove distrust and fear and to fill us with hope,” Vela said. “Prayer helps us to see ourselves as brothers and sisters of a God who loves us and wants us to live in peace, love and justice no matter our race, religion or beliefs.”
Vela continued that this has been a time of violence, polarization and distrust often instigated by radical groups on the right and left that are trying to disrupt the voting process in the country. She said that she believes prayer will change people and “we will all realize we are brothers and sisters with the same God.”
The coronavirus is also a big factor in the prayer for elections. Many of the poll workers are historically elderly, but young people who can better fight the virus are stepping up to help, Vela said.
“We want to pray for the safety of all poll workers, those voting, and that all Americans can vote safely during this pandemic,” Vela said. “Voting is not always easy, but in a deadly pandemic it is doubly difficult and challenging.”
The numbers of early voters show the importance of the election, Vela said.
“It’s interesting. We have so many people voting — twice as many as last election even in a pandemic — so it shows that people think it’s a very important election. It will be interesting to see how it comes out — peacefully, hopefully,” Vela said.
Sister Marian Sturm said tensions in the U.S. are on display on the news channels all the time.
“Perhaps we don’t witness it in Victoria as much as other people do throughout the U.S. It’s so important to pray to keep it peaceful because we don’t want violence. That goes totally against what our values are,” Sturm said. “Every person in the U.S. has rights and those rights must be respected, and so the prayer is that we do have peoples’ hearts touched so they will respect the rights of all people and won’t carry out any type of violence toward any group of people.”
Sturm continued that all people are in this together.
“We see the violence and the only thing that will stop it is for God to touch our hearts,” Sturm said. “God has to touch our hearts to move us in the direction of really caring for other people.”
Sturm said she is excited about all the prayers that God will receive on Nov. 3.
“God needs to see us move, we have to express it in some way. Of course, God knows our hearts all along, but it’s for us, “ Sturm said. “We have to hear ourselves pray. It makes a difference.”
