The Venerable Jeanne Chezard de Matel, born in 1596 in Roanne, France, was considered a holy woman in her day. Her heart was encased in lead when she died in 1670, as was done with famous people at that time.
De Matel founded the order of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament in 1625.
In the early part of the 20th century, the sisters of the various congregations of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word opened a cause for canonization of de Matel. Four congregations that are autonomous but connected by de Matel’s vision and faithfulness exist in Victoria, Corpus Christi, Houston and Cleveland, Ohio, while five exist in Mexico.
The only house left in France falls under the umbrella of a Mexican congregation, and missions exist in Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania. The congregation in Victoria was established in 1866 by Mother St. Claire Valentine. The nine congregations now are working toward reunification.
“We believe she is in heaven with God, and we believe she is a model others can look to,” said Sister Clare Underbrink. “When someone is canonized, what we are saying is, first of all, their life is a model for us. They are human beings just like us, but they live a life of holiness. We look to them as someone who inspires us to be better.”
The canonization efforts gained momentum again in the 1970s as seven volumes of de Matel’s writing were translated from French into English and Spanish.
“There is such richness in the thousands of pages that when I was first in my vocation search … I would pick up her autobiography and read a couple of lines and it just touched me at such a deep level – the same thing as when you read one of the classic authors like John the Cross,” Underbrink said. “It’s so rich, so deep, such a powerful experience of God that these people had that it is not unique to them but is to be shared with everyone else. I find her writings and her life story very inspirational. So when I’m struggling with things, I think of how she struggled and how she got through that.”
Canonization of de Matel would result in more people reading her writing, said Sister Stephana Marbach.
“They must have seen something in her that was very spiritual and saintly because her spiritual directors had her write her life. She did not choose to write her life,” Marbach said. “We feel we are hoarders of a richness of a heritage that could be shared with the whole church and so we feel compelled to make her (de Matel) known, to get her canonized, so more people will know about her – to spread the good news.”
De Matel was a female foundress of a religious order without a male co-founder, which was very rare at that time, Underbrink said. She was a mystic whose experiences were tied to the Scriptures, which also was unusual.
“Jeanne experienced many challenges and obstacles as she struggled to get the foundation established,” Marbach said. “The leadership of women was not as accepted in society and in the church in her day as it is today. Yet, Jeanne was a spiritual director to a number of priests and she was able to communicate with the popes. Sadly, she experienced being misunderstood and mistreated by some of her own community members and clergy and superiors of other orders. In spite of all her sufferings in this regard, she always encouraged her spiritual daughters to be faithful daughters of the church.”
De Matel established her first convent in 1625 in Roanne, followed by four others in Lyon, Paris, Avignon and Grenoble. But she met with much opposition along the way. For example, even though Pope Urban VIII approved the convent in Lyon in 1633, the Cardinal-Archbishop Alphonse de Richelieu refused to acknowledge it. The monastery was not canonically recognized until 1655. And even though the pope immediately approved the monastery in Paris in 1628, the Archbishop of Paris, Monseigneur de Gondy, ignored the permission and tried to get de Matel to unite her order with another one. The convent was not established in Paris until 1644.
Furthermore, her order, her writings and her relics survived the French Revolution, among other exiles.
Several postulators and vice-postulators have guided de Matel’s cause for canonization through the years. For about 25 years, the team that traveled back and forth to Rome consisted of Sister Carmen Maria Gonzalez from Mexico and Sister M. Carmelita Casso from Victoria. The current team consists of the Rev. Luis Manuel Cuna Ramos and Sister Mary Carmen Aceituna of the Incarnate Word congregation in Tlalpan, Mexico.
While many of de Matel’s favors have been acknowledged throughout the centuries, none have passed the commission. One favor, a young boy in Roanne brought back to life, was even reported in de Matel’s lifetime, Marbach said.
Now, many pray for de Matel’s intercession when they are struggling to conceive a child, and they attest to successes through thank-you notes to the order. Such testimonies of favors help the cause.
“We also believe that many people have been healed, and countless women who tried to conceive and couldn’t prayed and asked for her to intercede for them and then were able to have children,” Underbrink said. “That kind of a miracle does not pass the commission, but we know it to be true.”
One of the questions that may come up is why de Matel has not yet been canonized at this point, Underbrink said. Perhaps the oral tradition that she did not want to be named a saint has something to do with it, though such assertions do not exist in her extensive writings, Underbrink said. Or maybe canonization will follow the reunification of all the congregations, she speculated. Or perhaps the world is waiting for another reason. De Matel’s feast day, the anniversary of her death, is Sept. 11.
“Maybe the world now needs a way to reinterpret the events of that day,” she said. “The division, the hatred, the lack of respect for human life, the fear, and all those surrounding emotions, and how horrible those events were that day,” Underbrink said. “Here you have this person who’s preaching a gospel of love, who wants to spread that gospel of love even to the demons and damned, she says in her writing – I want to pray this gospel of love in hell, everywhere, and it’s a gospel of love that never says, ‘Enough.’”
Underbrink said in order to recognize a miracle one must have faith. Otherwise, one might call the miracle an anomaly. The miracle, in turn, increases and enhances one’s faith.
“How many miracles have there been attributed to her? Multitudes,” Underbrink said from the perspective of a faithful person rather than a sister of the church. “How many miracles have I experienced in my life? Many. I don’t need the criteria of the office.”
Underbrink said a miracle happens in the conversion of each one of the sisters who comes into contact with de Matel. However, the main miracle in the eyes of the sisters is the fact that their order will celebrate its 400th anniversary in five years when so many religious orders no longer exist.
Another order, the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, which is associated with Incarnate Word College and Christus Santa Rosa Health System, also claims de Matel as its spiritual mother, though they were founded in America by Bishop Claude Marie Dubuis with help from the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament.
“One proof is that she must have had very special graces as an instrument of God to found an order still in existence today,” Marbach said. “The fact that they disbanded during the French Revolution and one group kept her remains and another kept her writings. They would not have bothered to do all of that if they would not have realized the sainthood, the treasure.”
