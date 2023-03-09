Slice of life: Victoria woman lives dream through baking

Cindy Bird’s love for baking stems from her childhood years helping her mother make pies and cookies in their family cafe.
Originally coming from Comfort in the Hill Country, Bird moved to Victoria when she was a junior in high school. Now she is the owner of Love Bird Cakes, a bakery specializing in wedding cakes at 612 E. Red River St. in Victoria. The bakery offers over 30 flavors of cake and caters large events, with 90% of the clientele being weddings, Bird said.
Her mother didn’t bake, instead focusing on food but was nevertheless a great cook, Bird said. Bird, however, was the baker in the family who would make cakes, pies and cookies to sell in her mother’s cafe back then, she said.
“I started making birthday cakes probably back in 89’, and then it grew to weddings,” Bird said. “I catered along with making wedding cakes, but we decided to kind of slow down a little bit and stop doing the catering and just exclusively doing wedding cakes back in 2016.”
Before becoming a baker, Bird began her journey working as a waitress before moving on to a line cook, eventually earning 45 years of food service experience in Victoria. In the meantime, Bird would spend her time baking pastries for friends to slowly build up her craft. She then started her own restaurant from 1981 to 1994 where she would bake cakes alongside food.
“I just love making people happy. I try to please. I’m not saying everybody likes my product, but I do my best,” Bird said. “I feel like it’s a blessing when somebody really likes something that you do.”
Walking into the bakery, customers are first greeted with a white-painted, rusted desk, the space generously lit from the windows. The area serves as a space where Bird sits down to consult with clients as they work together on a vision for the wedding cakes.
“Some come in, and they have no idea what they want so we go through pictures and styles, talking about the look they want and how many guests they want to serve,” Bird said. “It’s all different.”
Buttercream is one of the most popular icings in the Victoria area, Bird noted. Some customers also go for a semi-naked, rustic look, which is also with popular wedding cakes. Alongside her husband, Andy Bird, the two work synchronously with Cindy Bird focusing on the baking, and her husband helping her deliver the cakes.
During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, to supplement income, Bird said she started doing small popup cake sales, which still continues to this day.
“I’ll make small cakes and do like 20 flavors, and I’ll pop them up on Facebook to sell, and they pick them up the next day,” Bird said. “A lot of my customers had my wedding cakes, but I don’t run a bakery, per se, like a 9 to 5 offering all kinds of stuff. So my customers will get on and pick up one of those mini cakes and come pick them up.”
For the regular sized wedding cake, the process is much more complicated, Bird said. A typical five-layer wedding cake will take about six hours in total. The process begins with mixing the ingredients, scaling it, weighing it out and finally baking. The baking step can take anywhere between an hour to an hour and a half, she said. The baked cake will need to be cooled before icing before the laying process.
“We do have the radio blaring to be honest. I love KSBJ. It is Christian music that I like to listen to,” Bird said about her work process. “It’ll be loud and charged, but I’m by myself,” she said with a laugh.
With over 35 years in the baking business, Bird reminisced on moments during her career. From baking her own wedding cake, her daughter’s wedding cake and what has kept her in the business all these years.
But one memory stands above the rest, her late mother Nancy Carson, who introduced her to the world of cooking. Her mother’s cafe stood about 1 mile from where the family lived, and Bird said she would stop by after school to help her mother with the pastries in the evenings.
“A really good cook” was how Bird described her mother, thinking back on all of the Southern comfort food she would make, such as chicken and dumplings, chicken fried steak and hamburgers.
“Food was a big part of our lives. That was my favorite part, and I wish I could show her my work,” Bird said. “Sometimes I’ll do something that’s never done before, and I think, ‘Oh, I wish I could show my mom.’”