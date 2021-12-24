There’s something special about the way Rev. John Blackburn plays the organ, parishioners say.
“We know him so well because we have heard him every Sunday for the past 10 years,” said Serena Mann, of Beeville. “If someone else comes to play our organ, I can immediately tell.”
And just as he does on the organ, Blackburn’s unique style also is apparent in the sermons he has delivered for years in churches across South Texas and the Crossroads.
“(His sermons) are warm, informative and yet not academic,” Mann said. “They are more personal, and he makes sure that no matter what your level of theological education is, you will be able to understand.”
Blackburn previously served as organist and director of music at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Beeville among other roles at other churches. He graduated from Baylor University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in church music.
On Nov. 16, Blackburn published “Give Us a Word: A Collection of Sermons for Christians Today,” which contains 20 sermons. The book is available on amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and at Texian Books in Victoria. At the bookstore, Blackburn met with fans in mid-December to sign books and answer questions.
During the promotional book signing, fans like Mann said they were eager to dig into the book in part because of their fondness for the sermons he has delivered in person.
“I imagine when I do read the book, I will hear his voice speaking in my head,” she said.
Blackburn gave the sermons in his book over the course of three years.
Some speak to past specific events and issues. For example, a sermon delivered during Lent in 2020 is based on Ezekiel’s vision of the valley of dry bones. That sermon was given at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and was delivered into a camera.
Blackburn thought about changing the pandemic sermon but ultimately decided to leave it mostly intact.
“I spoke into a camera, trying to imagine what the people watching were feeling — their concerns, their worries and their grief at not being with us as the body of Christ,” Blackburn says in the book’s introduction. “Memories of that event still bring tears to my eyes.”
Other sermons deal with more general topics, like stewardship, but are no less meaningful.
“Each is about how to approach (something) in your current life in this particular moment,” he said.
Nevertheless, Blackburn edited the sermons so they can be understood outside the times and settings of the particular churches in which they were delivered. He said that editing for “ambiguity” allows readers to more easily relate to their messages.
Some of the sermons were preached in church settings on Sunday mornings. Others were given in seminary chapels.
The sermons clock in at a few pages each and are easily digested. They are perfect for Bible studies as well as private and group devotionals, he said.
“You get a wide variety of options to teach stuff,” Blackburn said.
