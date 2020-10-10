Speed Racer

EDNA — As he slips on his racing helmet, John Drexler enters another realm. Cheers from the spectators begin to taper off and the 35-year-old has one thing on his mind: “Don’t hit the wall.”
Drexler, who works as a wireline operator during the day, can be found racing his factory stock car with speeds up to 70 mph well into the night.
Taking off on the dirt track of the Texana Raceway in Edna, the single dad thinks about his four kids cheering him on in the stands and the memories of his late father, Robert Drexler.
The thoughts of his father take him back to the time when he would go to the same racetrack with him to watch races as a 5-year-old boy.
Drexler said he would go to the tracks frequently with his father, who served as the fire chief for Edna’s volunteer fire department.
“I spent many nights falling asleep in the stands,” Drexler said. “My dad was out there watching the races and making sure that everybody was taken care of.”
But being so young, Drexler said he couldn’t comprehend what was going on besides hearing the loud engines and cheering as cars made their way around the track.
“Most people think that it’s just a bunch of rednecks going around in circles,” Drexler said. “But it’s more. It’s the friendships that I’ve gained over the years. It’s pretty amazing.”
Growing up, Drexler said he remembers always being around with his father helping out with the gardens, working on cars and learning about the inner mechanisms of a vehicle. Drexler’s love of racing grew as the years went on, but he said he couldn’t race because he couldn’t afford it.
Then, after he graduated from high school, tragedy struck.
Drexler’s father died at 60 due to heart complications after fighting for his life in the hospital for a week. After his father passed, Drexler said he decided to finally pursue racing.
“It was a huge blow to the family. He had lots of dreams that he talked to me about,” Drexler said. “I wanted to honor him and do some of the dreams that I wanted even though he wasn’t around.”
Fate would extend its hands to give Drexler the opportunity to race when he was 21. While working at Dale’s Fun Center in Victoria, Drexler met the owner’s son who raced dirt bikes. Drexler said he would watch him practice behind the back of the shop until one day he got an invitation to go practice with him.
“So I started rocking with him and started learning,” Drexler said. “Started crashing a lot, but I always got back up.”
Drexler finally bought his own bike and began to practice more. One day, he crashed and slipped two discs in his lower back. Despite the doctor’s orders to rest for a month, Drexler couldn’t wait and was back on the track shortly afterward to compete in his first race.
“I didn’t win, but I had a pretty good finish for it being my first race,” Drexler said. “And after that, it was any chance that I could get on the bike and go practice or just go leisurely race. I was doing it.”
Drexler said he likes the adrenaline rush from going fast and the thrill of beating someone who is a better racer. After a period of racing on dirt bikes, Drexler eventually moved to all-terrain vehicles and finally factory stock cars.
Something he said he puts above racing, and above all others, is his four kids: Carlee, 15, Colbie, 11, Saylor, 2, and his only son Cayson, 4. He shares custody with his children’s mothers and sees them on the first, third and fifth weekends of every month.
Drexler said he’s raising his children the way his father raised him: by being actively involved in their lives and, naturally, teaching them the basic components of a car, how to change a tire and checking the tire pressure.
Over time, Drexler’s children have gravitated toward racing because of all the times they’ve watched him race at the dirt tracks.
“They always pushed me to not just be a better person or a better racer, but a better father,” he said.
His oldest daughter, Carlee, said she has been around the racing scene since she was a kid, when her dad used to race dwarf cars. Last year, Carlee’s dad told her he was going to start racing again, so he bought a race car the two could work on together.
“It was almost like a daddy-daughter project,” Carlee said. “It’s been an experience, and I love coming out here every other weekend to help him fix the cars and see him race.”
Even though Carlee enjoys seeing her dad race, she occasionally worries about the risks that come with the sport.
“When I see him swing into a wall too close, it does worry me because that’s my dad out there,” Carlee said. “But other than that, I know that he has fun. And when he has fun, I have fun.”
Drexler wants others, and more importantly his family, to never give up on their dreams.
No matter the obstacle, he believes anything is possible.
“Don’t be scared to put yourself out there,” Drexler said. “You got to live life because you’ll never know whenever you’re going to take your last breath.”
