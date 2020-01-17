In 2011, the Rev. Bob Knippenberg charged Bernie and Robert Seale with starting an anti-abortion ministry at Holy Family Catholic Church. The Seales, husband and wife, selected St. Gianna Molla Beretta as the namesake for their ministry.
The Italian physician, who was born in 1922 and canonized by Pope John Paul II in 2004, was fitting because she had selected the life of her child, a daughter who also became a physician, over her own during a difficult pregnancy.
The St. Gianna Pro-life Ministry was born.
The mission of the ministry is to increase awareness about abortion, encourage prayers to protect the unborn who cannot protect themselves and pray for the reversal of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in 1973, Bernie Seale said.
The Seales invite not only Holy Family parishioners but also members of the entire Catholic diocese and people of all faiths who are against abortion to join the ministry.
“We encourage all pro-life people to come to our meetings,” she said.
In 2016, during a prayer vigil organized by 40 Days for Life, a Christian nonprofit that hosts prayer vigils around the world, members of the St. Gianna ministry along with priests, the bishop of the Catholic diocese, and students from three Crossroads high schools, among others, traveled to pray in front of Planned Parenthood in Houston.
While this is an activity the ministry and members of the diocese do most years, this time, volunteers inside a blue bus parked across the street from Planned Parenthood invited the prayerful group inside for a tour. An ultrasound machine was onboard.
The Houston Coalition for Life occupied the parked bus. Their volunteers give women information as they pull into the Planned Parenthood parking lot, answer questions and invite mothers considering abortion into the blue bus where the ultrasound machine can provide glimpses of their babies.
“Some will accept the information and some won’t,” Robert Seale said. “And some stop and ask questions.”
When mothers see their babies in their wombs, a large percentage of them decide against abortion, he continued.
On the drive back to Victoria, the Seales and their friends from the St. Gianna Ministry discussed the need for an ultrasound machine in Victoria. The wheels were set into motion for a machine that has since saved the lives of at least 10 Crossroads babies since 2017, he said.
A member of the Knights of Columbus, Robert Seale learned that the national organization had an Ultrasound Initiative that helps local councils obtain ultrasound machines for their areas. At that time, the initiative had helped provide more than 400 machines in the U.S. and Canada, Seale said.
The Seales also serve as the Knights of Columbus husband-and-wife team responsible for keeping the anti-abortion message in front of the local council and their parish.
If the local council could raise half of the $60,000 necessary to purchase the ultrasound machine, the Knights of Columbus Supreme would cover the remainder. The council to which Robert Seale belongs along with other Diocese of Victoria councils agreed to do what they could to raise the money. They also needed a place to put the ultrasound machine, skilled volunteers to operate it and a medical director in order to meet the other Knights of Columbus requirements.
In walked a stranger at the next St. Gianna Ministry meeting.
Dr. Sidney Ontai, director of the DeTar Family Medicine Residency program, a newcomer to Victoria, was interested in getting involved in anti-abortion activities, so he just showed up at the meeting. He volunteered that evening to become the medical director.
“It was miraculous. He had never been there before. It was like St. Joseph walking in to help build what we needed to have done,” Seale said, “We felt he was sent to us.”
Not only that, Ontai helped the ministry locate a top-notch machine at a discounted rate in Houston. Volunteer technicians from DeTar Hospital agreed to operate the ultrasound, and the Crisis Pregnancy Center agreed to house it. The Crisis Pregnancy Center is located just blocks from the University of Houston-Victoria, which was another detail that fell seamlessly into place. The Knights of Columbus favors locations for the ultrasounds near colleges or universities.
The Rev. Gary Janak donated about $10,000 that he received from supporters when he ran a marathon, and the sale of plate dinners and Christmas hams helped raise the rest of the $30,000. The ultrasound machine was delivered in 2017.
The members of the St. Gianna Ministry include volunteers for the Gabriel Project and the Crisis Pregnancy Center, and all of the groups work closely together.
In addition to prayer outside Planned Parenthood during the 40 Days for Life vigil, the St. Gianna Ministry coordinates activities throughout the year. For example, the March for Life is Jan. 30 and the Life Chain is Oct. 4.
The Life Chain will attract advocates who will line a one and one-half mile stretch of Navarro Street holding anti-abortion signs.
“We want to invite everybody, all denominations, all who are pro-life, to get the word out about abortion, awareness of abortion, and to pray to overturn the legalization of abortion, of killing babies, and that’s exactly what it is,” said Bernie Seale. “So many young people don’t even realize what they’re doing. And then what grief they will have afterward, especially the mothers, but even the fathers.”
