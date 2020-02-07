Every Monday morning for 14 years, Marvin Huse, 83, has used his truck and trailer to haul groceries from the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent to the Our Lady of Victory Conference of St. Vincent de Paul.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is an almost 200-year-old, international Catholic charitable organization that helps the poor. A conference was established at Our Lady of Victory in 1966, and conferences also were established at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
“I’ve missed two or three times,” Huse said of hauling the groceries. “And I have to miss next week to go to M.D. Anderson for this place on my hand.”
VIDEO: Volunteers with the Our Lady of Victory Conference of St. Vincent de Paul unlaod groceries from the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
Huse picks up the groceries to save St. Vincent de Paul the $100 delivery fee. In all, he has helped save more than $70,000 since he has worked for the organization.
“I enjoy it so much, and it’s helping the poor,” Huse said. “If you come in here for groceries, I don’t care if you live in Timbuktu, we’re going to give you groceries. I told the president, look, even if I have to take it out of my pocket, we’re not going to turn anyone away, so we don’t.”
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul quotes its patron saint as saying, “Charity is infinitely inventive.” And about 40 volunteers with the Our Lady of Victory Conference of St. Vincent de Paul get inventive every week to help 40 to 50 families.
“The mission is to help those in need in any way possible,” said Debbie Vanelli, vice president of St. Vincent de Paul at Our Lady of Victory. “No work is foreign to St. Vincent de Paul.”
In larger cities, some of the societies have orphanages, soup kitchens, hospitals or thrift stores, among other resources, attached to them, Vanelli said.
“If someone (with the society) has seen a need, they have made it happen,” Vanelli said.
Locally, St. Vincent de Paul networks work closely with other charitable organizations to avoid duplicating services, thereby broadening the range of help available to those in need. Those organizations include Midcoast Family Services, Community Action, Gabriel Project, First United Methodist Church-Prescription Assistance, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, Christ’s Kitchen and Victoria College, among others.
For example, First United Methodist Church helps low-income individuals secure long-term medicines, so the society helps with short-term medicines. Christ’s Kitchen provides hot meals, so the society provides boxes of groceries.
Service at St Vincent de Paul of Our Lady of Victory might mean giving a box of food, providing financial assistance with rent or utility bills, helping to find employment or assisting with the purchase of short-term medicines. Sometimes, service means finding other resources to help with situations the society cannot resolve.
Every Monday morning, several men unload boxes of groceries from the food bank and unpack them. A small order might weigh 1,800 pounds while a large order might weigh 2,500 pounds. The society pays the food bank 19 cents per pound.
“You couldn’t go to the grocery store and buy anything for that,” Vanelli said. “We couldn’t do this without them (the food bank).”
The men banter and rib each other as they toss the foods into 26 boxes, each stocked with enough food to last four or five days.
“He’s (Huse) like my father. I’m in law enforcement, and this is great therapy for me,” said Trinidad Ramos III, 39, who has been volunteering since 2013. “These guys are my second family. He takes care of all of us.”
The boxes line a long, white table for distribution to low-income families the following day.
“It gets them through a few days,” Vanelli said. “It does not alleviate all the need; it gives them a hand.”
Items include bread and canned goods and a variety of other offerings such as juice, pasta, pasta sauce, cereal and peanut butter. Overages are neatly stacked on industrial shelving. Sweets are bagged separately and usually run out before all of the families are served.
“I feel great. The good Lord has blessed me. This keeps me busy, and it’s for the church,” said Frank Ortiz, 93, who has been volunteering for about a decade. “All of the people who come here to pick up groceries know me because I’ve been living so long in Victoria – since I was born.”
In another area, the women fill brown paper bags with household items such as garbage bags, toilet paper, paper towels, toothpaste and soap.
“I wanted to do some volunteer work through the church,” said Ann Sage, 73. “It really is delightful. They are appreciative. All of the people who come in are fun to talk to … It really is a wonderful camaraderie here.”
On Tuesdays, more boxes are assembled as needed. Meats kept in the cooler are added at the last minute to the boxes that are handed out between 5 and 6 p.m.
Financial assistance is provided the first and third Tuesdays of each month. The amount available is determined by the black bag collection during Masses at Our Lady of Victory Church on every second Sunday. For example, in January, the society provided 46 families with $3,500 in assistance for utilities and rent.
“We live in this world. They live in that one,” said Dr. Bill Sage, 77, of the people who come in for assistance motioning with his hands to show the separation. “You never see them.”
Those seeking assistance must qualify as low-income families by USDA standards instituted by the food bank, and 99.9% of them “more than qualify,” Vanelli said. The volunteers interview them as they arrive to assess their needs, they fill out paperwork once a year and receive a punch card for future visits. They receive food assistance once per month.
Occasionally, an emergency situation might allow a family who normally would not qualify to receive assistance for a limited amount of time. For example, a medical situation might leave a family temporarily incapable of making ends meet, Vanelli said.
The organization is run entirely by volunteers, said Vanelli, who devotes about five hours per week to the job. Pam Laundrie, the president, spends most of her time being a good steward of the donations, she said. When she makes payments toward rent and utility bills, she makes sure the people will not be evicted or have their utilities turned off.
“Honestly, it’s a well-oiled machine. Each of us has tasks that we do. We spend time talking and visiting with the people. We get to know the people, and they get to know us,” Vanelli said. “There but by the grace of God go I. I might need help, too, someday. They are just like us. It’s a wonderful organization to be part of.”
