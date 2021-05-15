State trooper finds peace in photography

As Sgt. Mike Cantu, 45, makes his patrol rounds, one thing stays consistent — having a digital camera on him at all times.
“A lot of the troopers know me as the photography sergeant,” Cantu said.
Cantu, a state trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety who is stationed in Cuero, said his love for photography began in high school after his father gave him a Minolta 35mm camera. His father used to take photos of Cantu pole vaulting in high school.
“I was a photographer for our yearbook back in 1993,” Cantu said. “One of my photos ended up in the yearbook and it kind of took off from there.”
Having joined the department at the age of 24, and now with nearly 22 years of service, Cantu said he likes to divert his lens to shine a spotlight on the men and women working in highway patrol by taking photos of them working in the field.
“I really start with my photography by taking pictures in highway patrol, taking photos of troopers by their patrol cars, troopers on traffic stops and troopers by their cars with a nice background in the roadway,” Cantu said. “Then the department started using my photos.”
Before he knew it, the Minolta camera would snowball and give Cantu a collection of cameras that includes a Sony camera, a Fuji, Canon XTI, Canon 7D and most recently a Canon EOS R mirrorless camera.
Besides documenting the troopers with his camera, Cantu also focuses on landscape and sports photography. He said he upgraded his camera gear to photograph Cuero football games and other athletic events in Cuero and would post the photos to his Instagram page.
“I would just give the photos to the kids,” Cantu said. “I wouldn’t charge them or anything.”
Currently, Cantu shoots on a Canon EOS R with a 150-600mm lens and a 800mm lens along with some wide angle lenses. Out of all the lenses in his arsenal, Cantu said he prefers to shoot with a telephoto lens because it is more practical for photographing football.
Out of all the things to photograph, currently his favorite is sitting back to photograph birds, Cantu said.
“Right now my passion is birds, there’s so many different types of birds it’s insane,” Cantu said. “The amount of birds that are in the state, it’s kind of like collecting baseball cards trying to capture all of these birds.”
The best part about bird photography is the setup that comes with it, Cantu said. In his home, Cantu said he drills holes in tree stumps and fills them with bird feed and patiently waits with his telephoto lens for a bird to come along — preferably a desert cardinal that he has been looking out for.
For Cantu, photography serves as a way to unwind as a peace officer.
“Photography is relaxing, in the world of law enforcement it is a stressful job,” Cantu said. “Before I went down to the border, I took a day off before and I went down and spent three or four hours in the blind to photograph birds.”
