STCH Ministries Family Counseling in Victoria will soon become the Jack Green Counseling Center, an entity of STCH (South Texas Children’s Home) Ministries, which provides nine branches of ministry.
Parkway Church donated two acres of land on Salem Road to STCH where a new 4,668-square-foot building will be built to house the counseling center. The goal is to open the new counseling center by the end of the year.
“Unfortunately, there are a lot of hurting people out there. Current research is telling us that depression and anxiety are at an all-time high. STCH Ministries believes that ultimate healing comes through Christ. Our Family Counseling ministry uses the top proven counseling techniques to help heal marriages, help parents with their kids, help children identify and cope with emotions they didn’t know they had, and help those working through grief and trauma,” said Lorraine Turner, regional director of counseling for STCH Family Counseling ministry in Victoria, in an email. “The Jack Green Counseling Center will enable us to reach more hurting people than ever before. With nine counseling offices plus a large play therapy room, we will have room to grow a wonderful new space with which to provide healing and show them God’s transformative love.”
Turner continued that the counseling center employs some of the best counselors in the area who are trained and skilled in using play therapy, cognitive techniques and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR). The center partners with area churches to provide support for their congregations.
“We see our counseling ministry as a measure of preventative maintenance for struggling families,” Turner said. “It’s preventative mainly because we try to keep families together and functional so the kids are not removed either by CPS or voluntarily.”
The Jack Green Counseling Center will be named for the second president and CEO of STCH Ministries who served from 1974 to 1998. STCH flourished under Green’s leadership. He was instrumental in starting the Family Counseling ministry. In 2005, Baylor University and Baptist Standard Magazine presented Green with the Winfred Moore Award for Lifetime Achievement in Ministry. After retiring, he moved to Victoria where he was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Green died Nov. 9, 2020, at the age of 89.
“His life’s work was loving and taking care of people, and he had an incredible commitment to children,” said Jeanene Green Atkinson, Green’s daughter. “This (the counseling ministry) expands the reach of the children’s home.”
Atkinson grew up on the campus of the children’s home and saw many children live there for a long time. The counseling ministry marked a shift to a preventative approach, and the goal became to keep families together whenever possible. Through the preventative model, STCH becomes involved as early as possible to try to help families before there is a greater need.
“The faith piece of this is that it’s the work of redeeming things,” she said.
STCH has been providing counseling services for people, couples, families and children in Victoria since 2007. All services are provided regardless of a person’s ability to pay, but donations are accepted. The center is staffed by eight employees in the Victoria office. Five of them are licensed professional counselors and the rest are licensed professional counselor associates. The center has space available for graduate level students as well. The new center will have room for nine counselors.
“Our Family Counseling ministry enjoys helping those finishing their graduate degree learn the skills needed to be effective counselors and how to incorporate their faith into their counseling,” Turner said.
The Victoria office has three satellite offices in Cuero, Beeville and the Homes for Children campus in Pettus. The Victoria location was the second STCH Family Counseling center to open — behind the original center that opened in Corpus Christi. After Hurricane Harvey destroyed the rental space occupied by the Victoria counseling center, the center moved briefly into the Lone Tree location of Parkway Church before settling into a rental space at 3506 N. Ben Wilson St. where it operates now.
The STCH counseling ministry is located in four regions — Houston, Corpus Christi, San Antonio and Victoria. The total number of counselors within the Family Counseling ministry is 34. In 2020, Victoria served 514 clients in a total of 5,172 sessions. In 2020, the entire Family Counseling ministry served 2,268 clients in a total of 16,675 sessions.
Mike Hurt, pastor of Parkway Church, said he approached the church with the idea of giving the land to STCH three years ago, and members of the church unanimously, without question, agreed.
“Our church’s philosophy is that if something will be a blessing to the community that we can give freely, then we give it freely,” Hurt said. “We have had a longtime partnership with STCH Ministries. We have referred many people over the years to receive the free Christian counseling they provide.”
Hurt continued that the church is pleased to see Jack Green’s name on the new counseling center because he preached the first sermon at Parkway Church when it opened in the mall in 1992.
“STCH didn’t know about our relationship with Jack — it’s the right name,” Hurt said. “He was a champion of kids and families and the underserved in our communities, and we have a personal connection to him as a church that they were unaware of.”
STCH started in 1952 as Homes for Children in Pettus and grew to include eight more ministries, including Family Counseling. Homes for Children currently has about 30 children on its campus. Homes for Families, located in Goliad, started for single mothers and their children. About 15 families currently are receiving help. Through International, STCH sends missionary teams to the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Peru where they work with orphanages, schools and churches.
Faith and Work is a course for which STCH composed the curriculum to help people find God’s purpose in their jobs and become more competent in their work and their ability to succeed. Faith and Finances is another course that helps people find God’s purpose for their finances and helps them pay off debt.
Pastor Care provides counseling intensives for pastors and their wives and provides pulpit supply, which is when preachers and speakers step in to preach when needed. Family Support helps those in counseling who need more physical, tangible support by connecting them with resources in the community. Through Ministry Consulting, STCH shares expertise with other like-minded ministries to help them operate more effectively.
“Our mission is to honor God, reach children and families with his love and truth, and to enable others to join us in this ministry,” said Ashley Gordon, director of communications for STCH Ministries.
