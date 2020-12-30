Hair of the dog. Aspirin. Lots of water. Greasy enchiladas.
Everyone has their go-to cure for the dreaded hangover.
New Year’s Eve is a time when many people have a few drinks to celebrate the new beginning, and some might celebrate to the point that the next day is not so pleasant.
From doctors to bartenders, here are a few suggestions for avoiding and treating those post-party headaches.
“From a medical perspective, nobody knows for sure exactly what causes hangovers,” said Dr. Arun Jain, a Victoria general internist. “The key is to drink in moderation, keep well hydrated, make sure you have enough rest and have enough food in your stomach to slow down absorption.”
Dr. Taylor Starkey with the Texas Health Center said there is not a magic cure for a hangover.
“It’s certainly a bad way to start the new year, feeling bad,” he said. “When you drink a whole lot, it’s toxic to your brain.”
Because it takes an hour and a half to metabolize one alcoholic drink, Starkey recommended spacing out the drinks and having a glass of water or ginger ale between alcoholic beverages.
“Try to relax but don’t overdo it,” he said. “The other thing is that people get off on the wrong foot by not eating before having alcohol. Make sure your stomach is full to slow down alcohol absorption.”
Area bartenders and restaurant managers also have suggestions.
Brooke Scott, bar manager at Schroeder Hall, recommended breakfast tacos and bloody Mary’s for those experiencing hangovers.
Michael Veliz, bartender at Dodge City Saloon, recommended chugging a glass of water before going to sleep and after waking up, getting a good night’s sleep, drinking BodyArmor sports drinks and eating a hefty breakfast to cure the hangover blues.
Jennifer Williams, general manager of Burdogz, suggested hair of the dog — either a beer or spicy bloody Mary — for those feeling poorly after a night out.
Colby Geistman, bar manager for Aero Crafters, echoed Starkey with his recommendations. He said to drink water in between alcoholic beverages, and to follow up with a heavy breakfast and lots of water the next day if the preventative measures did not do the trick.
Starkey compared a hangover to a sunburn and said it’s better to avoid them than to try to treat them.
“It’s no fun to have a whole day off from work and spend the whole day feeling terrible,” he said. “It’s not worth it. And you can do simple things like eating before you drink and spacing drinks out with water or ginger ale in between. Use a strategy to prevent hangovers rather than treat them. There is no treatment for a hangover.”
