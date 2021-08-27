Members of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner have more than one reason to celebrate this year. The magnificent church building, which is part of the unofficial tour of the painted churches of Texas, turned 100. And the congregation will celebrate its Centennial Fall Picnic at KC Park in Shiner Sept. 5.
“From generation to generation, it (the picnic) started 100 years ago, and it’s the great-grandchildren doing it now. It’s just a beautiful gathering,” said Deacon Joe Machacek, business manager for the church who also helps with Shiner Catholic School. “They come from all over — out of town — just to enjoy the food and camaraderie. It’s like a big family reunion. There’s no doubt about it — we have the best food.”
Machacek was ordained a deacon in 2009 but has been a member of the church almost his entire life. About 800 families belong to Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, which has been blessed with “very good” pastors and a dedicated and faithful congregation, he said.
“You hear statistics about 20% of people going to church, but that’s far from the truth in Shiner,” Machacek said. “The Lord has blessed us from generation to generation, and we are very well attended.”
When children leave Shiner and graduate from college, they want to live in the big city until they have families of their own. That’s when many of them return to Shiner and the faith community just continues to grow, he said. The church is distinctive with its stained glass windows, which depict the progression of Jesus’ life; painted mural of Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane behind the altar; copper roof and bell tower that can be seen for miles from any direction.
Harvey Picha, a member of the church since 1973, grew up in Sinton but moved with his wife to Shiner, where he has roots. Picha’s grandfather was among the farmers who helped haul materials to the job site by horse and wagon when the church was originally constructed in 1921, he said. Like his grandfather, Picha also has contributed to the church building, all the while trying to maintain the original look and feel of the structure.
Picha, who was a building contractor before he retired, has helped through the years to repair the rotting frames around the stained glass windows and replace the rotten floors in the 149-foot bell tower, among other projects. All four of Picha’s children were baptized in the church and attended Catholic schools in Shiner.
“(I like) the architectural, old-world design. To me, when I go in there, I have a feeling of being in a church of holiness, not a modern structure. I go in there, and I feel at home,” Picha said. “We get lots of visitors who stop by to take pictures and ask questions.”
In preparation for the picnic, many of the volunteers will attend the 5 p.m. Saturday Mass, which is traditionally a Czech service with Czech music, so they can start bright and early Sunday morning. More than 5,500 plates were served at the spring picnic on Memorial Day weekend. The church expects to serve about 6,000 plates this fall.
The $12 plates will include three meats — Shiner picnic stew, fried chicken and country sausage — and sides of sauerkraut, potatoes and green beans.
The meal will be served 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the air-conditioned KC Hall dining room. To-go plates will be available at the drive-thru from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until sold out at the Kaspar Pavilion in Green-Dickson Park.
Plenty of ice-cold beer will be for sale, along with bottled water and soda water, and snow cones and ice cream will appeal to the children. Later in the afternoon, hamburgers, nachos and sausages-on-a-stick will be available for purchase.
In commemoration of the 100th fall picnic, the Spoetzl Brewery has brewed a special small batch of Labor Day Lager. Five hundred special, commemorative mugs with the Shiner brewery logo on one side and the church on the other will be available for $20 each to hold the special ale.
Those who attend the picnic will enjoy music inside and outside the hall all day long, and many will seize the opportunity to kick up their heels.
The Country Store will open at 8 a.m. under the bingo stand with a variety of offerings including baked and canned goods, kolaches and pigs-in-a-blanket. Games will include a plant wheel, ring toss, ball throw, fish pond and wheel of fortune, among others. A petting zoo and four-wheeler-pulled train also will keep the children entertained. Bingo will be played in the dining room from 3 to 7 p.m., and the Grocery Wheel will start at 5 p.m.
The Big Country Auction, which is one of the main attractions, will start at noon, and many unique, handmade items will be up for grabs, Machacek said. For example, Joe Marek and Victor Kasper make a one-of-a-kind domino table every year, and Diane Hirsch’s homemade cheese rolls often bring in upwards of $300. Large and small hand-sewn quilts made by God’s Little Helpers throughout the year will be auctioned off along with homemade wine and canned vegetables.
“Sometimes people get into a bidding war, and it’s fun to see who lasts the longest and pays the most,” Machacek said. “Sometimes the bidding wars are between Texas A&M and the Texas Longhorns, and it’s a lot of fun to see people in action.”
Ranchers donate cattle for the Cattle Auction, which will start at 3 p.m. This year, the lineup will include a registered black Angus bull calf and an Oak Valley purebred Brangus heifer, among others.
Tickets will be for sale for $1 each or six for $5 for chances to win 40 prizes. Tickets for the grand prize, a Kawasaki mule utility vehicle on a trailer valued at $17,864, will cost $25 each or five for $100, and only 3,000 tickets will be sold. Two $500 gift cards and two $250 gift cards also will be awarded to those selected in the grand-prize drawing. The drawing for the prizes will take place after the auction.
“Everybody always has a big time. Folks come from all around, and it’s a good day for the whole family with lots of activities for the kids, and lots of good food and refreshments,” said Ann Duke, the church secretary.
