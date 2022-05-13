Summer is for fun, but that doesn’t mean the fun can’t include elements of faith. Across the area local churches offer a variety of programs from vacation Bible school to retreats to summer camps in other states.
Cody Moore, youth pastor for Northside Baptist Church, has been involved in many camping trips over the years. He said secular camps, especially when geared to a special interest are great, but a summer camp with one’s church family is something special.
“With us, it really is family building,” Moore said, noting they go someplace different each year. This year’s trip is to Glorieta, N.M. “We’re 12 ½ hours away from where we go to camp. “So our kids are with each other day in day out from the time they get up in the morning to the time they go to sleep every night... And they’re really able to build a closer bond with their community.”
“Last year, we were in South Padre Island with our high school kids. … they (the campers) get to experience different places,” Moore said. “It’s always going to change for us. But we have the same focus as being a church and a youth group.”
He explained that the students are able to get outside their normal activities and the expectation is that the experience will “draw them closer together as a group and it’s going to draw them closer together in their relationship with Christ.”
“I think why camps are so unique is kids let their guard down,” Moore said explaining it is important for kids to “let their hair down” and just be kids.
Moore said he tells the students when they go to camp, ‘hey, I’m not your babysitter, I’m not going to sit here and dictate everything you do. We’re going to keep you safe. There’s going to be things that we do that, you know, maybe you don’t understand why we do this, or why we do that. But you know, at the end of the week, you get to see God move in different ways.’ Because they’re totally focused on what he’s said that week. They don’t have the distraction of homework or class or, or you know, all those things that are just the normal grind for them. So, we get to see it in a different way.”
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH
Northside Baptist Church has several programs. A Vacation Bible School is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 12-16.
The church also offers two summer camp programs, Summit Camp and a Pre-Teen Camp.
Student Summer Camp 2022. This camp is for students who have completed sixth-12th grade. Camp is June 20-24 in Glorieta, N.M.
Over the Edge is a pre-teen camp from July 25-29 for students who have completed third through sixth grade. The students will go to Palacios. Full camp cost is $250, scholarships may be available, contact Dave Benefield.
Northside Baptist Church is at 4100 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Call 361-578-1568.
PARKWAY CHURCH
Parkway Church has two summer programs.
Student Life Missions Camp runs June 15-19 at Texas Woman’s University in Denton. Students, who have completed ninth-12th grade, may attend Student Life Camp. The cost for camp is $325. For further information on camp, contact reanne@parkwaychurch.tv
The camp is described as a place where students will have an opportunity to grow through worship, messages and missional work.
Camp Zephyr runs from July 4-8 in Sandia. Students who have completed sixth-eighth grade may attend Camp Zephyr. The cost is $325. For further information about camp, contact reanne@parkwaychurch.tv.
The purpose of the camp is to provide middle schoolers with an opportunity to grow in their relationship with God and others through small group devotional time, large group messages and worship, and fun and games during recreation times.
Parkway Church is at 4802 John Stockbauer, Victoria. Call 361-572-8340.
WESTERN HILLS BAPTIST CHURCH
Western Hills Baptist Church offers Vacation Bible School, called Kookaburra Coast from June 13-17 from 6-8:30 p.m. for ages 4 through 13. Activities include Bible stories, games, puppets and crafts.
Western Hills Baptist Church is at 1076 Raab Road, Victoria. Call 361-575-5398.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH
Holy Family offers a Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. — noon June 6-9 for children entering PK5 through fifth grade. It is open to both parishioners and non-parishioners.
Holy Family Catholic Church is at 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria. Call 361-573-5304.
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m.-noon June 13-17 at the St. Joseph Church Education Center.
St. Joseph Catholic Church is at 17 Church St., Inez. Call 361-782-3181.
CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF VICTORIA
The Camp David Junior High Retreat is designed for junior high age kids. Two overnight sessions will be offered. The first begins at 5:30 p.m. June 12 and ends at noon June 14. The second session begins at 5:30 p.m. June 15 and ends at noon June 17. Youth may only attend one of these sessions.
The cost per person is $75 (includes food and lodging for two nights). Space is limited per session.
Elementary Camp Retreat is June 15. This retreat is for students entering third grade through fifth grade. A permission form and a medical release form are required of everyone attending the retreat.
The cost per person is $25, which includes food and all craft supplies.
Rocky High Mountain Retreat is held July 9-17. This unique, week long retreat, is in the heart of the San Juan Mountains in Southern Colorado. It includes small group discussions, presentations on key topics, unique prayer and liturgical experiences, plus a rafting trip on the Animas River in Durango (river levels permitting). Cost is $750 per person.
A parent/participant meeting is 2 p.m. June 5 at the chancery in Victoria. This meeting allows participants to meet each other, get acquainted with the staff, and receive finalized travel information.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Victoria is at 1505 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria. Call 361-573-0828.
TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m.-noon. July 26-29. For ages 3 to rising fifth graders. Free of charge. Wait list only. Call the church office at 361-573-3228 to be added to the wait list.
Trinity Episcopal Church is at 1501 N. Glass St., Victoria.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Made to be More, for third-fifth graders from July 17-20. This 4-day, 3-night retreat at the El Shaddai Retreat Center in Yorktown gives children the opportunity to experience God through worship, games, friends and much more. All activities will be supervised by adults from FUMC and surrounding churches, with high school and college students assisting as junior staff. There are 50 openings for campers — 25 girls and 25 boys.
First United Methodist Church is at 407 N. Bridge St., Victoria. Call 361-578-2701.
