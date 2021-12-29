The members of The Tainted Heart Band aren't in it for the money.
"It's strictly for the fun of it," said bass player Tommy Ponce. "We do it because we enjoy it."
In fact, Ponce said he and his four other band members have invested a good bit of their own money into the Crossroads country rock group during the about five or so years they've been playing together. But that's OK, he said, especially considering the satisfaction they get from watching audiences having a good time.
"Their reactions actually make us play better," he said.
On New Year's Eve, Tainted Heart will take the stage at DaCosta Hall in Victoria County for a night of music and dancing on what the hall claims to be the best dance floor in Texas.
Andrea Stehle, dance hall manager, said she booked the band four or five times partly because they know how to get audiences on the dance floor. All five members have basically grown up with music in some form or fashion, and their collective repertoire of musical ability and knowledge is impressive, she said.
Ponce is accompanied by Troy Kucera on drums, Mike Vanek on lead guitar, David Stockton on acoustic guitar and vocals, and Johnny Krause, who plays the keys, acoustic guitar, electric rhythm guitar, harmonica, banjo and mandolin. Krause, the consummate multi-instrumentalist, also sings.
While that musical ability is certainly impressive, Stehle said Tainted Heart also knows how to have fun.
On stage, the group is quick to crack jokes. For example, sometimes they help out the kitchen by jokingly calling out ready orders.
And while they cover all manner of country from Kenny Chesney to Johnny Cash to Brooks & Dunn, they're also known for dabbling in rock and pop favorites like Journey.
"We pick things that we like and try it out on the audience," Ponce said. "We like to keep it fresh."
Tainted Heart, Stehle said, has a unique ability at making music for all audiences, and it's hardly unusual to find people of all kinds at their concerts. Stehle, who prefers to patron local businesses and artists, said Tainted Heart often draws in everyone from teenagers to retirees.
"We've had nothing but great feedback," she said.
