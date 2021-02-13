‘Twas the week before Christmas and this mother, lost in thought, had just realized that some of the Christmas presents were yet to be bought. Up she arose to the phone of the cell, to call up her best friend to see if she was well; and to see if with her she would go and shop, so into the van, to Downtown Cuero they did hop.
One of my goals in this New Year is to shop local as much as I can. Not only are small businesses needing the help after the challenges of last year, but something reminded me that it really is worth the time and the extra expense.
It really hit me when I called my friend to come last-minute Christmas shopping with me in Downtown Cuero. They were really helping out the businesses on Main Street by promoting shopping sprees in their shops with punch cards and an event the Saturday before Christmas. It was wonderful mom-only time, just the two of us. We were actually able to stop into all of the stores that we only glanced at before because we were afraid to go in with little children in tow. There were so many great things to look at, from stocking stuffers, to those knick-knacks that you look at and just think that your “Aunt Sally” would buy for her kitchen.
We walked around and wanted to grab everything that we thought looked “cute” or “fun.” As far as presents for friends are concerned, I like to get presents that absolutely stand out. I have to come across an item, look at it and immediately think of the person who would appreciate having the gift. Nothing was really standing out until we came to a store with a small section devoted to a local artist. She painted things, made decorations, and basically made beautiful crafts that were practical, or beautiful to look at.
One of the crafts had writing on the front which said something to the effect of, “This isn’t made in China, it’s made in love. Don’t worry about the cost.” That really made an impression on me. It really was beautiful. To be honest, it was one of those crafts that you look at and think “Oh! I can do that!” and can never get it to look as pretty. For those of you who are used to looking at #nailedit photos on the internet, you know what I’m talking about (Google it).
But honestly, if I wanted something that looks beautiful, has a little touch of love, and a personal touch, I’m going to have to pay a little more. Is that necessarily a bad thing? Do I want lovely stuff to look at, or just stuff? Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m all about grabbing on-sale decor and crafts from Amazon to make my house look a bit more warm. But, I think it’s worth thinking about getting gifts and home decor that can be a little more pricey that is local and lovely. This year, I hope we can all band together to support our small businesses and keep them going.
