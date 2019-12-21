During the holiday season, it seems that people become more frantic. I see it while driving and at the stores. Stress seems to be higher, and overall movement seems to be faster.
Maybe it’s because we are all trying to get our Christmas gifts out on time, maybe we are trying to get ready for family dinners and visits, maybe we have just experienced a loss or maybe we don’t have enough money for anything this season.
I too, got caught up in the cloud of holiday craziness, but something happened to me the other day that reminded me of the power of kind words during this time.
My family and I were at Hobby Lobby. Christmas decorations had just gone up, and my two boys were walking around here and there looking at all the colorful and happy items that customers were picking through to decorate their homes for the upcoming holidays.
I was very pregnant with our third baby, and I was in pain from the walking and trying to maneuver my way through all the people and keep the two boys in control.
Although my husband was there to help, nothing seemed to put my mind at ease. With pregnancy hormones running through my brain, I felt like I was walking around in a cloudy sea of people becoming annoyed with me running around trying to wrestle my kids into submission.
Before I was about to break down in tears next to the hanging garland, an older woman approached me holding some Christmas craft items. She looked at my two boys running the other way toward their father and smiled.
“Are those your two boys?” She said. My heart leapt up into my throat as I immediately felt as though she were about to chastise me for letting them run around like that.
“Yes,” I replied shamefully, ready for the snarky or direct comment she was about to say.
“They are so cute!” she remarked with a delighted smile on her face. I was taken aback. She didn’t even have a hint of sarcasm in her voice.
“Thank you,” I said.
“You know,” she continued, “those boys are so well-behaved. I can really tell you’re doing a great job with them.”
I got choked up. “Thank you,” I nearly whispered. “We try hard.”
“I can see that,” she said. “Keep it up.”
I didn’t know what to say after that. I smiled, said ‘thank you’ a couple of times and then walked ahead to join my boys. My husband looked at me and smiled in confirmation.
It seems that as a mom, employee, student or whoever, you rarely get a personal “great job” comment these days. I’ve had plenty of remarks about me or my kids, and even though they are well-meaning or meant to be funny and lighthearted, they don’t mean nearly as much as reassurance that you’re working hard and doing a good job of it.
Maybe during this holiday season, we can all slow down a little bit and take the time to just tell someone they’re doing a “great job” and be thankful for all the hard work they do. It just may make this “holiday haze” a little more merry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.