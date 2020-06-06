How do your kids play?
My inbox is bombarded with curriculum plans, activities, ideas, and just about everything having to do with teaching your kids at home.
The funny part about this is, as a classroom teacher, this is typically not your first concern. You are trained to look at how a child learns best first, and then go from there.
The best way to find out is to watch them play. Play is how a child best communicates everything from what they are feeling to how they think and process information.
The hard part is when it comes to my own kids, I think that I automatically know everything there is to know about them. The truth is, they are ever changing, and need someone to first learn before teaching.
Everyone has a learning style. Do you learn by hearing, seeing, or doing? I am a listener, and therefore, just assumed that my kids would follow suit.
We spent days and days with letter sound and animal sound activities. My oldest soaked it all in.
My middle child, not so much. I started to panic; my child is just not understanding sounds and language as well as his older brother. He’s still having a difficult time verbally communicating, and he’s 3 years old. All he wanted to do was throw things and tear up books, something my oldest never dreamed of doing. I then let my teaching background kick in; if I were a classroom teacher, how would I approach this?
Throwing objects and tearing them up signals a desire for sensory activities. He wants to touch, toss and physically engage. So, I tested this. I set up their water table with water and foam letters and numbers. My oldest played for a little while and left to explore something else. My middle child stayed, felt the water in his little hands, picked up one of the foam numbers, held it up and clearly declared, “look, mom. This is number eight.” Success. I decided to test it further.
For reading time, I found a book that he might be interested in. It was a counting book with superheroes. When I read to him this time, he sat in my lap, while I grabbed his hands and moved them around with the rhyme of the book. After a few days, I read the book to him again and let him finish the ends of the phrases. He memorized every one. Gotcha!
It turns out that he is a tactile learner. Everything he learns, he needs to touch, feel, and create, whereas my oldest and I could sit down all day with a CD just listening to anything and soaking it all in. I would have not realized any of this though, had I not stopped to watch him play.
Maybe your child has stalled since being at home, or become tired and discouraged by not being at school. Watch them play, and maybe you can unlock that next door in their learning.
