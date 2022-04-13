It’s time for some rock and roll at St. Joseph High School with "Rock of Ages: Teen Edition," the school’s spring musical.
The full-length musical, "Rock of Ages: Teen Edition," is an adaptation for high school by Chris D’Arienzo, the creator of the Broadway show “Rock of Ages.” The rock anthems were adjusted for teen voices and some of the subject matter was changed to be more age appropriate.
Brett Hager, who teaches theater, social studies and Spanish, is the director of the show. He said performing in the musical requires a great deal of discipline by the students.
Performing in a musical is “very, very layered” said Hager, adding good musical theater performers are often called “a triple threat, because they can act, they can sing, and they can dance.”
“The most difficult thing about a musical is that triple threat aspect to it,” Hager explained, “The kids have to learn their lines. But on top of the lines, they have to learn their blocking, which is how they move on stage. On top of that, they have to learn the choreography, and the choreography has to be timed with the music and oh, by the way, you're also going to be singing while you're doing all these other things.”
The musical was originally planned for spring 2020, but COVID-19 sidelined the show until this year. Several of the students who were originally cast graduated, but a few of the original are in this cast.
Hager emphasized that all of the songs from the original Broadway show are included, but some are shortened.
“A senior or a junior in high school is not going to have the stamina for two and a half hours, like a trained professional is going to have,” Hager said.
Anna Paula Llompart, a junior at St. Joseph High School plays the lead character, Sherri. She said the show is set in the late 80s Hollywood on the Sunset Strip.
“There’re all these rockers,” she explained, “Everyone's wanting nothing but a good time.”
She said her character is an actress from a small town in Kansas who wants to become an actress. “She's all bright eyed and excited to be there.”
“There's also another subplot about this mean German lady threatening to tear down the whole strip and make it just a strip mall and take away all the culture,” Llompart said. “Sherri's journey, and the whole gang’s journey, is saving the Sunset Strip.”
Hayden Land, a senior at St. Joseph, describes the script as “definitely eclectic.”
Land’s character, Drew, is a musician performing “at the world-famous Bourbon Room on the Sunset Strip. And honestly, I'm just a wannabe rocker, trying to start from the bottom and make my way to the top with my career, and then Sherri comes along and inspires me to write some songs. And we go through a lot of ups and downs throughout the show with another character named Stacee Jaxx, who is already a rocker.”
The teens play characters who are mostly in their 20s, although there are a few older characters, such as “the owner of the bar is kind of like a hippie dude from the 70s trying to relive the old days,” said Land.
Land has two favorite songs in the musical. "Oh, Sherrie," by Journey front man Steve Perry, which is sung “when she (Sherri) leaves on the midnight train.”
The other is "Heaven," by Warrant lead singer Jani Lane. “Which is a duet with me and Apollo. “I go into my falsetto — it’s fun to do,” Land said.
Llompart said her favorite (song in the show) “changes all the time.”
“Before I did the show, I wasn't really into 80s Rock,” she said. “I actually almost didn't want to do the show because I was like, ‘it’s not really my thing.’ But I did obviously. I would say one of my favorites is also 'Heaven.' I think it's because Sherri has her own little part and it's like kind of her first major bump in the road.”
“I also really like 'Harden my Heart', by Quarterflash which is near the end of Act One,” she said. “It's kind of like my big sort of song after I get thrown out of the Bourbon Room. Stacee Jaxx decides to kick me out. It's about Sherri being like, ‘you know what? You know, I don't need any of these people. I'm gonna go, you know, harden my heart. I'm gonna go do my own thing.’ It’s a powerhouse. Really fun song to sing.”
Llompart started studying music in first grade but didn’t begin theater until middle school.
“In the sixth grade I had my first opportunity to do theater as an elective and be in a show. I thought, ‘hey, you know, this is a lot of fun. So, I did two shows in middle school and then in high school, that's when I really started to go out there and look for shows to do. So, I've been in several shows with Theatre Victoria, and I've done summer camp there. So, I've been in a bunch of shows there. And now I'm here. And this is actually my second time doing a show with the school.”
Land started playing guitar in middle school, learning to play chords mostly. He decided “Well, I can't just play guitar, I gotta sing too.”
When he got to high school, he joined the school's music ministry band. “That really helped me to be more confident in my voice and sing in front of people.”
After his first musical role in high school “I really fell in love with the role, and it convinced me to come back to 'Rock of Ages'.”
COVID-19 had delayed the initial production schedule, so the students said they are excited to be able to perform this year.
“It's the perfect end to my high school career,” said Land.
“I just fell in love with it (the show) because there's something for everyone. It's funny, it's really sweet, it's emotional at some parts, it's high energy sometimes, and there’re sentimental moments. Overall, it's just a really good time. And it's just so much fun to perform. I can't wait for everyone to see it. There's just so much variety, and so many different characters. I feel like there's at least some part that everyone will be able to go, ‘Oh, I relate to that! or ‘Oh, I really liked that.’”
Hager said doing "Rock of Ages: Teen Edition" has been a “long time coming” for his theater students and they are excited to “finally do this show for everyone.”
“I am just so proud of the kids. And I can't wait for everyone to see it,” Hager said.
