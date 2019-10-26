Having sensitive children means that October is a bit of a difficult month for our family. Both of my children are frightened by large groups of people in costume which, means that most of the Halloween activities are off–limits. Even certain decorations prove to be too much for them to handle.
My husband took our boys to the zoo on one of the days we had some beautiful, cool weather. Unbeknownst to them, the zoo had already set up their Halloween decorations. This was all well and good; however, they both got such a fright with a spider that fell from the threshold on the way into the aviary. Despite much explaining, and some kind help from one of the zookeepers, they had to leave early, and my two-year-old cried all the way home. I didn’t hear the end of it when they arrived. All three boys gave me their side of the spider story, filled with sound effects and clear details.
I wanted to bring back the dignity of the beautiful arachnid. Spiders are really fascinating creatures, but for the moment, all they could think of was the falling spider at the zoo, so I decided to search for a more friendly take on the creature. I took to the internet and found a really fun and friendly spider craft in which they can make their own happy eight-legged friend. It started with four colorful pipe cleaners that I intertwined to make eight legs. In the middle, I used my hot glue gun to fix two pompoms to the middle of the legs to make a head and a clown-like nose. It was actually supposed to be a head and body, but when my oldest requested eyes, they didn’t fit on the head. I glued the eyes onto the “body,” and then the fun part began. We gathered pony beads in a small bowl, and the boys were able to string the beads on the pipe cleaner legs. I folded up the ends of the legs so that the beads wouldn’t fall off, and voila! We had two friendly and not scary spiders in our house. The next day, my daily activity from Hands On As We Grow was an activity in which you taped strands of yarn to the backs of chairs in a zigzag pattern to make a “spider web.” We did this in our hallway to make a crawl-though spider web reminiscent of “Mission Impossible”. Our new spider friends joined in, and the boys had a blast crawling around and getting stuck in the web. At least, until little brother realized it was much more fun to pull the strands down.
I’ve honestly never felt like anyone was missing out on the season. I realized that sometimes, I have to be flexible with what nature and the Good Lord has given me. My children are sensory_sensitive, and even though that means that my husband and I have to be selective in our activities, we wouldn’t have it any other way.
