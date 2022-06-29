1. What year was the first “Independence Day?”
a. 1776
b. 1774
c. 1876
d. 1492
2. Who approved the Declaration of Independence?
a. All the people
b. Continental Congress
c. Thomas Jefferson
d. George Washington
3. What state was NOT one of the original 13 British colonies?
a. New Hampshire
b. New York
c. Vermont
d. Virginia
4. What year did the Revolutionary War begin?
a. 1778
b. 1776
c. 1775
d. 1797
5. Where is the Declaration of Independence held for viewing by the public?
a. Philadelphia
b. Washington, D.C.
c. New York
d. Richmond
6. What was the first state to make July 4 an official state holiday?
a. Massachusetts
b. Delaware
c. Maryland
d. Virginia
7. Which two U.S. Presidents died on July 4?
a. James Monroe and James Madison
b. William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt
c. Martin Van Buren and Andrew Jackson
d. John Adams and Thomas Jefferson
8. When did July 4th become a federal holiday?
a. 1941
b. 1812
c. 1870
d. 1776
9. Which founding fathers did not sign the Declaration of Independence?
a. George Washington
b. John Adams
c. Thomas Jefferson
d. James Madison
10. How many people were living in our new nation when the Declaration of Independence was signed?
a. 4 million
b. 8.5 million
c. 750,000
d. 2.5 million
Answers to this quiz can be found on Thursday's Get Out page in the Victoria Advocate.
Sources: Military.com; Harvard University's Declaration Project; National Geographic; History.com.
