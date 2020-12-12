Family, faith, freedom, healthy newborns, puppies and more. We have a lot to be thankful for, despite the unusual year it has been.
We asked you to share what you are thankful for in our latest photo contest.
Our contest winner is Bethany Boedecker with her festive photo of her two boys in the back of an old pickup truck filled with pumpkins. She will receive a $25 gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts, 401 S. William St.
With the holiday season now in full swing, having kicked off earlier this year for many wanting to get into the spirit, we want to see photos of your decked halls, trimmed trees, and other holly jolly decorations. Whether it be a photo of your Christmas tree, a close-up of a special ornament, stockings, garland draped over your fireplace or outdoor lights and decorations, we want to revel in your holiday spirit.
To enter the contest, submit photos to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Dec. 27 for a chance to win two movie tickets to Cinemark 12.
Please be sure to include your name and contact information and tell us a little bit about the photo.
