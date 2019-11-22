After Linda Charbula, 65, of Edna, died at the Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion, a nurse read aloud a poem from a white sheet of paper printed with pink rose petals.
With Tommy Charbula, 69, Linda’s husband of 41 years, a group of nurses reached into a bowl filled with rose petals and sprinkled them over her body. A prayer was offered.
Pastor Larry Green, the chaplain for the nonprofit hospice, composed the poem: “A rose was taken home today by the Father up above, to place it in his crystal vase of mercy, grace and love. As the rose is lifted up, what perfume it leaves behind; that of precious memories, and that of precious times! So, if your heart is crying, take a petal to say, the fragrance of our love will never fade away.”
During the interview for this story, Charbula placed the poem and the rose petals on the desk. He also had saved the red prayer shawl knitted by hand by a hospice volunteer, which Linda had received when she entered the center.
Charbula appreciated the genuine compassion and care provided by Hospice of South Texas so much that he provided a Thanksgiving lunch for the entire staff Tuesday. More than 100 employees and the members of the board of directors enjoyed turkey and dressing prepared by Mike Pozzi Catering at the inpatient center and business offices in Victoria and Hallettsville.
Peggy Simms, a member of the hospice accounting department, led the prayer before the meal at the inpatient center: “We are beyond blessed to be part of this family. We just thank you … I know people think we bless them by taking care of them and their family members, Father, but it’s truly us who are blessed by being able to take care of them. And we thank you for that opportunity each and every day. Father, thank you for this wonderful food you have provided, and we ask that you please bless the nourishment of our bodies and continue to watch over us and guide us.”
Linda was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Edna and helped cook meals after services for deceased members of her church, whether she knew them well or not, Charbula said.
“If it were reversed, and I was deceased now, Linda would be here cooking for these people,” Charbula said. “That’s just the kind of person she was. She would want this, I know.”
Hospice of South Texas is the only nonprofit hospice in the Crossroads. The faith-based organization provides both in-home and inpatient end-of-life care for patients in 11 counties.
The difference between nonprofit and for-profit hospices starts with the mission, said Ty Meyer, the medical director for Hospice of South Texas.
“Our nonprofit hospice is owned by the community, so we look to provide as many services to the community as possible,” Meyer said. “And the fundraising all goes back into that, into making the patient and family experience as best as possible.”
The Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion provides crisis management for symptoms or situations that cannot be handled in the home or nursing home any longer. The inpatient center is the only “ICU for hospice patients” within two hours of Victoria, Meyer said.
“The intensity of need of the patient is met by the intensity of what we are doing here with our patient care, and it’s making the end-of-life experience that could be really hard better,” he said. “It’s the highest level of hospice care that Medicare dictates in a facility that meets all of the family’s other needs as well.”
The inpatient center also allows Hospice to continue its plan of care for patients rather than have them enter a hospital or other setting “where people do not know them,” Meyer said.
Linda Charbula, a nurse for more than 20 years, had battled cancer since 2017. She had chemotherapy and radiation treatments in Victoria for a year and a half before she moved to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Her cancer started in the lungs and spread to her spine, brain and other areas of her body.
When all of the treatments, including a clinical trial at the Houston cancer hospital, failed and further treatment was deemed too dangerous for her weakened immune system, Linda returned home.
Without treatment, her cancer exploded, Charbula said. Charbula administered medications that quickly became ineffective in managing his wife’s pain. The doctors told him to double the dose. When he exhausted a 30-day pill supply in 15 days, he had trouble getting the prescription refilled by the pharmacy. He was left at times without a way to ease Linda’s pain.
“The doctor said if she’s in pain, give it to her. It won’t hurt her. But the pharmacy would not refill it because they said it was too much,” Charbula said. “What is too much when you are in pain and dying?”
With 103-degree fever, Linda entered DeTar Hospital where she met Meyer. She had been approached by for-profit hospices at Citizens Medical Center earlier, but had been reluctant to take advantage of their services because of the finality associated with hospices.
“She wasn’t ready. Most people hear hospice, and they think death,” Charbula said.
Charbula credited Meyer’s bedside manner, character and personality with convincing his wife to take advantage of hospice care.
The nurses at Hospice of South Texas began making home visits to keep Linda as comfortable as possible, and the hospice aids began helping with daily needs such as bathing.
Within two months of being home, Linda’s body had deteriorated to the point where what was once a quick and effortless jaunt across a hallway had become a grueling half-hour effort. A couple of times, she had collapsed and Charbula had managed to get her back into her bed.
When Linda collapsed in the presence of a nurse, the hospice moved her by ambulance to the Center of Compassion within two hours.
Linda had two to three nurses caring for her at all times at the inpatient center, Charbula said. They arrived promptly at her door to administer pain medications from the in-house pharmacy. They called her by her first name and built a relationship with her.
“Every single patient is special,” said Eva Lopez, a certified nursing assistant at the hospice. “We provide care that patients and families deserve and need.”
Charbula spent much of his time at the center and encountered other families navigating the same difficult situation. Some stayed a day or two while others stayed long enough that Charbula got to know them on a first-name basis. They visited in the center’s many areas devoted to families of patients, and he said they all had trouble putting into words their gratitude for the center and the help they were receiving.
“I mean, how do you explain this? This is a resort compared to a nursing home,” Charbula said. “It’s hard to put into words what they have done and how they did it. It feels like home here. I hated to go home sometimes.”
Jo Beth Whitlow, nurse practitioner and Linda’s case manager with the hospice, described the patient as strong and determined while she was in her care.
“She was one of the most selfless people that I ever met – always. Even through the end of her sickness, she was concerned about somebody else,” she said. “She was always, always a giving spirit even when she needed for herself. And it would have been so easy to be selfish, but she was not. I miss her.”
Whitlow said Charbula was so good with his wife.
“Let me tell you, those two were a team, the kind you want to find in your life, the person who completes everything,” Whitlow said. “They had that.”
Whitlow said the staff had prayed for an inpatient center for a long time because the community needed that level of end-of-life comfort and care. And with the volunteers and other members of the community, they worked hard to make it happen.
On Aug. 9, Charbula received a call from a hospice nurse in the wee hours of the morning. She told him that he needed to come to the center immediately because his wife was not doing well. She was barely breathing when he arrived at the center at 3:30 a.m. and she died at 3:55 a.m.
Charbula appreciated that the nurse called him.
“I can’t give back what they gave to us,” Charbula said. “They gave 100%, and I only give back 1%. I can’t repay what they did for us.”
