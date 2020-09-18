When Bob Moncrief was 8 years old, he and a friend found a sparrow and naturally the two boys tried their hand for the first time at taxidermy.
“We actually opened it up and filled it with cotton and put it in a drawer in his bedroom,” Moncrief said. “The bird naturally rotted and it was pretty nasty.”
Four years later, Moncrief had the chance to redeem himself by enrolling in a correspondence course with the Northwestern School of Taxidermy. Over the course of nine months, Moncrief studied taxidermy through the different books he received each month from the school. The subject of the books varied from how to stuff a bird, skin a deer head and preserve a hide to steps to make a mannequin.
“I couldn’t get a hold of any mammals unless I found a dead squirrel on the road or something like that. It was mostly birds that we did,” Moncrief said. “There was a kid down the street who had a BB gun that kept me well supplied.”
Now, that diploma he received when he was 12 still hangs inside in his taxidermy shop in Victoria.
However, Moncrief said he didn’t dive in fully with taxidermy. With his father working in the oil field business, Moncrief said he moved every two years, switching from school to school, and place to place.
But despite moving so frequently, his love for taxidermy stayed the same. Over the years, he learned under the guidance of different mentors who taught him and slowly took his craft to the next level.
After graduating with a degree in wildlife and fisheries science, Moncrief set out to Colorado to pursue what he thought was his dream job.
“My goal was to become a staff taxidermist for the Denver Museum of Natural History. So my wife and I drove up to Denver, and I was going to apply for this job,” Moncrief said. “And they said, ‘Hmm, we don’t have a job like that.’ I guess I just dreamed it up.”
Although it seemed to be a simple mirage, Moncrief was determined to turn it into reality. In 1976, Moncrief rented a property in Houston and opened up his first taxidermy business.
The shop stayed open until 1981 until the oil field boomed, causing a series of domino effects that ultimately closed his taxidermy shop.
“The owner of the property walked in one morning and said, ‘I’ve decided to sell this place,’" Moncrief said. “I had just bought a house and we had one little baby, and my wife was pregnant with her second. We had no money — I had no money.”
With the oil field in full bloom, Moncrief and his wife came to Victoria in August of 1981 where he worked in the oil field industry for 38 years.
“My passion has always been taxidermy, I had to transition from being an entrepreneur to an employee,” Moncrief said. “It’s kind of like catching a grown coyote and putting him in a cage."
Although he still did taxidermy on the side while working in the oil fields, Moncrief wanted to go into taxidermy full-time. And last year, he did just that. Even though working in the oil industry was hard work, Moncrief credits it for preparing him financially and allowed him to do what he has always wanted.
“Last October I decided that’s it — I’m putting all my time into the taxidermy business because I can’t endure the cycles, the up and down cycles,” Moncrief said. “And I think I made a pretty good decision.”
Adjacent to his home sits Moncrief’s taxidermy shop that he built over the course of three years with the help of a friend that’s a welder. In his office leading up to the shop, the walls are decorated with a collection of mounts of deers, wildcats, birds and a bear that he has mounted over the years.
Between working on mounts for customers and sipping on his black coffee in the mornings, Moncrief lives a peaceful, reserved life, tending to his horse, chickens, sheep and turtles on his property. When he does work on mounts, Moncrief said he likes to listen to country music that his wife made for him on a CD.
One of the things that sparks joy about taxidermy is focusing on all the little details of the animal and fine-tuning it to fit his image, Moncrief said.
“(Taxidermy) is an art, I enjoy taking something and preserving it,” Moncrief said. “And I know these mounts will all be here after I’m gone — when I’m dust they’ll still be hanging around somewhere.”
Chuck Diebel has known Moncrief for over a decade. A mutual friend brought the two men together while Diebel was on a hunting trip in Alaska looking for big game. Over time, the two bonded over the love of being outdoors.
“Bob is a heck of a nice guy,” Diebel said. “He likes to bird hunt, he’s an outdoors type of guy and he’s been doing taxidermy since he was a kid.”
Coming over for breakfast one morning, Diebel sat and talked to his friend as Moncrief shuffled around his shop, showing Diebel a hanger he made and showing off some of the mounts that he completed.
“He’s very good, you look at his work and he’s been doing it for a while and he’s got it down,” Diebel said. “I mean it’s an art.”
Each movement with his curved needle moves like a calculated ballet on the hide, each pull stitching the cape together seamlessly. At the end, his creation stares back at him, fixed with two glass eyes and a facial expression that Moncrief has created.
“The thing I get the most joy from is when a customer comes and picks it up and they like it. Not long ago, a little girl ran up to the deer and she hugged it and she said, ‘Oh, it’s so soft I just love it,’” Moncrief said. “That just made me so happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.