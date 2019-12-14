My eyes pop open like blinds that have been pulled too hard. I heard one of the kids cry, I’m certain of it. I strain my ears over the snoring duet of the dog and the husband. Nothing. Whoever it was must have fallen back asleep.
As I lay in bed, wide awake since parental panic is the most effective alarm clock on the market, I think about the day to come. It’s going to be a good day, I tell myself. Because today I’m going to be a good mom. A great mom. The best mom in the world.
Mary. Friggin’. Poppins.
(wavy fantasy lines, wavy fantasy lines, wavy fantasy lines)
Today, I will get up refreshed, and gently wake my children, both of them sleepily smiling at me as I sing “good morning” to them. We will do our morning routine like an adorable montage from a romantic comedy, complete with a fashion show by my 5-year-old as he gets ready. As we walk to school, we’ll joke and laugh and enjoy the brisk but sunny weather.
Then the 3-year-old and I will head to the library for storytime, and after, I will surprise her with a trip to her favorite pizza place for lunch where we make up silly songs and she tells me about her favorite animals. She then takes a nap, and I’m able to actually write my newspaper column by deadline.
We pick up her brother, and I let them play on the playground while I successfully have a 20-minute conversation with another adult. We head home for a snack and an impromptu dance party (all of us, of course, agreeing on the music we listen to).
Then they help me make dinner, the two of them adorably drowning in aprons. Daddy comes home and we all sit down at the table, talking about our day and discussing our highs and lows.
As the day winds down, we read five books and they obediently clean their rooms and brush their teeth. As I tuck them into bed, my son looks at me and says “you’re the best mom in the world.” And my daughter says “no, she’s the best mom in the galaxy.”
And I walk away with a huge smile, telling myself just how lucky I am that I get to do this every day.
(wavy fantasy lines, wavy fantasy lines, wavy fantasy lines)
In reality, I groan as I get out of bed (because that just happens involuntarily now) and I make coffee, menacingly standing over the coffeemaker, threatening it to hurry up or else. The kids procrastinate getting ready until the last minute despite me reminding them every five minutes that we are leaving soon. My son calls me stupid and mean for making him brush his teeth, and my daughter throws a tantrum because she can’t find her favorite kitty cat stuffie (you’d think the fact I found eight other kitty cat stuffies she can take would help, but no, no it doesn’t). Finally, I explode.
“If you guys aren’t ready to go and by the door in the next 30 seconds, I will set all your toys on fire, so help me,” I loudly growl, my inner Darth Vader holding my inner Julie Andrews hostage in a chokehold.
The entire walk to school they complain. It’s too cold. They’re so tired. Carry me, Momma.
A little while later, me and the toddler are leaving the library in disgrace because she started screaming at the top of her lungs for some reason that she refuses to divulge. Trying to turn the day around, I take her to her favorite pizza place, where she runs around the entire place singing songs about poop. She then refuses to take a nap, even though she needs one, and refuses to get off my lap, leaving me to try to type 800 words of my newspaper column one-handed.
Later, we pick up her brother and the three of us end up leaving the playground in disgrace, one of them tucked under my arm like luggage and the other being dragged behind me by the hood of his coat, all of us raving at each other like lunatics.
As soon as we get home, they both immediately ask to watch TV. When I say no, they both end up in the corner because we do not hit mommy no matter how mad we are. I tell them to go play in their rooms, which lasts for almost 10 minutes before I have to pull them apart because they’re fighting like feral weasels. Let’s read a book, I suggest, hoping to distract them. They then end up back in the corner for beating each other up again because they can’t agree on which book we should read.
They then make a giant mess in the kitchen under the guise of “helping me cook” and I age 10 years in 10 minutes trying to bite my tongue so I don’t scream out of frustration. I get a text that Daddy is running late again.
The three of us sit down to dinner, which is gross and smells like vomit apparently. Before I even manage to take my first bite, I have to yell at them to sit down in their chairs and stop sniffing each other’s butts.
Bedtime is an hour of complaining (on their part) and threats about setting everything on fire again (on my part).
And as I sigh and tuck them into bed, exhausted, my son looks at me and says “you’re the best mom in the world.” And my daughter says “no, she’s the best mom in the galaxy.”
And I walk away with a huge smile, telling myself just how lucky I am that I get to do this every day.
