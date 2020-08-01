It’s hard to find good kids shows. There’s a lot out there with all of the different streaming services, YouTube and similar websites, so even without cable, there shouldn’t be a problem, right?
The issue is, we are pretty picky as a family. Every child is different, so ours are no exception; my oldest is very sensitive to fast-moving pictures and bright lights, my middle child is still figuring out what is scary and what is not, and the baby is still too young for any TV.
That pretty much narrows down the playing-field.
My husband and I decided to go off the deep end with TV and turn back the clock. We asked ourselves, what kind of shows did we grow up with and appreciate?
For my husband, it was easy because his family first introduced TV into the house when he was already in his “tween” years.
Sure, they had seen shows like Veggietales at friend’s houses, but they were more interested in playing their video games than watching their TV.
I grew up with 90’s PBS live-action shows like Barney and Friends, and Where In the World is Carmen Sandiego? It was pretty obvious we would start there.
My husband found the complete Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood on Amazon, and we checked out Reading Rainbow from the library.
Compared to more recent kids shows on TV, these were, as my husband put it, “slow.”
Really, it took a seemingly long while for Mr. Rogers to introduce his friend, go to their house, visit, and go back home.
The children, however, were enthralled. Nothing was too scary, too emotional, or too over-stimulating for them.
Keep in mind, we started at the black and white episodes of Mr. Rogers; the ones that came out in the mid-1950s.
We took it up a notch with Reading Rainbow.
These were not 1950s vintage, but still pretty stuck in the early 90s. One episode showed LeVar Burton crossing a very challenging obstacle course with two “versions” of him on either shoulder; one telling him to stop and the other spurring him on.
He listened to the encouragement and continued to finish a Marines’ style course. We were all pretty impressed with that one.
They also enjoyed the retelling of the stories with minimal animation and mostly still pictures.
Maybe the children in your life are obsessed with Paw Patrol and PJ Masks, and that’s totally fine too.
It’s kind of funny how I started this article stating my frustration at the overwhelming amount of choices out there for TV shows, but if it weren’t for the abundance, we would have never been able to easily choose exactly what is right for our kids.
And that’s what it’s all about; being open-minded and really paying attention to the type of entertainment we let into our home.
We happen to think the classics are pretty swell, but you don’t have to take my word for it.
