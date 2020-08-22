- Stage One: Optimism(-ish)
Hey kids. Come here please. ... Guys? Come on, I know you hear me. ... because I said so.
Don’t make me start counting. One! Twooo ... good choice. OK, now before you start groaning, hear me out. Today, we’re going to clean the house. Yay.
(Fifteen-minute pause for loud whining and fake tantrums.)
Wow, those are some really good points you guys made there. I’ve totally changed my mind. Of course, I’m kidding. Now start cleaning. This entire house is a disaster. But hey, we can make it fun. We’ll blast some loud music and chug coffee while we do it, all right?
Fine, root beer in your case. Trust me, there is nothing better than having a clean house. You’ll see. Now, who wants to hear some Tupac? Ugh. Fine. Taylor Swift.
- Stage Two: Frustration
OK, let’s start with your rooms. I want you to put any toys you don’t want anymore in this bin and put any trash or broken toys in this bin. Dirty clothes in the hamper, books on the bookshelves, toys in the toy box. Yes, I know. It does sound like a lot of work.
Because you guys have not cleaned anything since the last time we did this even though I tell you to clean your rooms daily.
Look, watch how easy it is. Take this thing. Do you want to keep this? You do? This thing I have never seen you play with? It’s your favorite toy? Oh, your favorite toy of all time? That’s interesting because I’m pretty sure it’s actually half of a plastic hanger.
OK, OK, OK, fine. You can keep it. But how about we put this marker that doesn’t work anymore in the bin. Oh, it’s also your favorite toy? You named it Mr. Marker? Yeah, no, sure. You have to let me get rid of this baby rattle, though. Really? You will? Oh, good job, kiddo. I’m proud of you ... Hey, why is this empty? Who’s been taking toys out of the “toys to donate” bin?
- Stage Three: Bargaining (Followed by anger)
Look, guys, if we all work together we can get this done in an hour, tops. And maybe, if you kids do a good enough job, and stop with all the complaining, we can have ice cream when we’re done. I don’t know, whatever flavor is in that ancient tub in the back of the freezer. We’ll even throw some M&M’s on top. Yes, fine, marshmallows too. Just keep cleaning.
Wait, why are you crying? Yes, you have to get rid of it. It’s one-third of a broken Mardi Gras beaded necklace. No, you do not love it. Oh stop it, it is not your best friend. You own 189 stuffies. Make one of them your best friend, alright?
What the...is this a freakin’ sandwich in your laundry basket?
- Stage Four: Depression (Followed by more anger)
I just wanted a clean home. Is that too much to ask? Other moms have clean homes. Probably.
Oh, who am I kidding? What’s even the point? It’s just going to get messy again. Life is meaningless.
No, just because I’m lying here on your floor in the fetal position does not mean you can stop. Just step around me. Well, someday when you have your own children you can lie in their filthy, gross rooms in a puddle of your own existential crisis while they pick up one single Lego at a time at the speed of molasses.
Wait, is that ... is that all the donation toys under your bed? Son of a ...
- Stage Five: Acceptance of corner-cutting
Oh, just throw it under the bed. I don’t care. Let’s just get it done. No, of course, we can’t just stop. What lesson would that be teaching you? Now go shove all these broken Transformers into your closet.
(Opens bottle of wine; take giant swig straight from bottle.)
Yeah, whatever, you can keep it. Go put it on top of the old washcloth pile. It’s next to the naked Barbie pile. Behind the generic Magna-Tiles pile! And when you’re done with that, shove these half-eaten baby board books haphazardly into your bookshelves. Well, shove harder then.
Yup, alright. I’m calling it. We’re done. Everyone into the kitchen for some ancient freezer-burned-flavored ice cream.
We’ve earned it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.