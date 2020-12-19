GOLIAD — For Otto Bluntzer, creating a new piece begins with a vision — taking inspiration from everyday life — improving on it and transcribing it on paper, he said.
The master blacksmith established The Goliad Forge, a nonprofit blacksmithing organization, in 2012 to teach and preserve the art of blacksmithing, he said.
Currently, the organization has 25 students coming from Houston, Edna, Victoria, Kenedy and Goliad. More than 150 members have gone through the forge, Bluntzer said.
“Some of them realize it’s a lot of work in blacksmithing and just fade out,” Bluntzer said. “I’m told the retention in our organization is pretty good, but I wish it could be bigger because I can’t build a larger facility unless I have sustaining members.”
Presently, his blacksmith shop sits on the property of the family ranch in the north end of Goliad County. There is no fee to become a member, but members may donate to the forge at meetings, which are held every second and third Saturday of every month, Bluntzer said.
“Blacksmithing is an art, as well as a craft,” Bluntzer said. “Some used to argue about, ‘Are we craftsmen or are we artists?’ If you’re a good craftsman and you’re creative, you’re an artist.”
Patrick Klose said he has been a part of the forge since last November — ever since he and his wife moved from Kenedy to buy a house in Goliad.
“Blacksmithing was something I’ve always wanted to do since I was little,” Klose said. “I wanted to try but needed to find somebody to learn from.”
The first thing he made at the forge was a barbecue fork, but within a few months Klose said he moved on to making knives after being inspired by Bluntzer.
“Before, my ability to swing a hammer on target was terrible, and now I’m a lot more accurate,“ he said. “I can actually do things with the steel that I want to.”
Klose said his favorite part about blacksmithing is imposing his will on something as sturdy as a piece of metal.
“When people think of metal, they think of it as hard and unyielding,” Klose said. “In blacksmithing, you literally have the power to take that unyielding thing and form it to whatever you will.”
Gary Richards, vice-president of The Goliad Forge, who is going on to his sixth year at the forge, said he took an interest in blacksmithing after taking a welding course in high school.
For anyone who has an itch for blacksmithing, Richards has one simple piece of advice: “Come by. We have lots of people with lots of experience that will help you get started.”
