From stunning sunsets and vast landscapes to close-ups of wildlife and views of a sandy beach bathed in warm light, readers’ images of the great outdoors for our most recent photo contest did not disappoint.
Coming in first place is Don Breech’s photograph of a windmill silhouetted against the setting sun — a classic Texas scene that never gets old. He wins two Cinemark movie tickets.
In second place is Kelvin Billington with his image of feathery-looking water, captured with a slow shutter speed, swirling around a leaf.
And the third-place award goes to Mark Waul for his photo of a beautiful pink, purple and blue gradient sunset over the Guadalupe River in Riverside Park.
For our next photo contest, we’re asking readers to share photos of their favorite outdoor activities. With spring around the corner, jumping rope, playing ball and sidewalk chalk are just a few of the unlimited types of things we do to enjoy the fresh air and time with others.
Submit your photos to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 26 for a chance to win a gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts.
