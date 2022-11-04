I never thought I’d see the day when I would see my child zoom by in a go-kart. I cheered my heart out, jumped up and down when they drove by, all the while my heart was racing with them.
It started when my oldest just asked my husband if he could try driving one of the “small cars” at Outlaw Pass in Victoria.
“No, no,” I corrected. “You’re much too small.”
My husband took him over to the height limit chart, and my son soared past the line. “Actually, he’s good to go!” he said.
I shook my head and walked over to my husband and leaned into his ear. “Surely height wise he is, but he’s still young, isn’t he?” I explained, imagining my little baby ogling me from his changing table.
“Well, I say let’s give it a shot,” my husband exclaimed. And with that, my husband talks to the employee at the gate, gets into a double car with our middle son, and my oldest walks over to a single-seater and prepares to drive his own go-kart.
I was in shock. Are we really here already? How did he just grow up overnight? Is this really a good idea?
Except for two other racers, they were the only ones on the track which worked out because my son held back one of the employees in order to ask him some questions about safety. That made me hold my head just a tad bit higher.
Then before I knew it, they were off and speeding down the track. I could recognize the expression on my son’s face as he was driving; one of extreme focus and seriousness. Who knows if he was trying to win, or just trying to make sense of everything, but I enjoyed watching.
He noticed me yelling and cheering at him, but I couldn’t tell if he actually appreciated it.
When they were done, which seemed like an eternity, they parked their car, and came down to the picnic tables where I was sitting.
“How did you like it?” I asked. Both boys nodded at me. “It was good,” my middle child chimed.
That was it. Just good. I looked at my husband and he nodded too. Again, I was shocked.
All that emotion, all of that time on the track, and all it was was “good.”
Their words didn’t come in until the next day. While we sat down for breakfast, they couldn’t stop talking about what they experienced. They told me all about the other kid and his dad on the track, what they were doing, what it felt like to be passed by them, and how it felt to speed up faster and slower. They asked, “When can we go back?”
You think that your whole life will be confined to playgrounds until they reach a new milestone. For the longest time, we had avoided Outlaw Pass thinking that it was just way too old for our young kids. Now, we are ever so grateful that it has survived the last few years for us to really start to enjoy it.