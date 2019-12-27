Fluffy blue and pink puppets – twin jerboa desert mice named Judah and Jordan – bantered about a Christmas tree decorating contest. Lyrics, including Bible verses and descriptions of Bible stories related to the birth of Jesus Christ, flashed on a screen while voices rang out to lively original music.
The setting was the Thirsty Palms Oasis, and God’s promise to send His only Son was tied to a lesson for children about the importance of keeping promises.
The free program, “The Lighted Trail Family Christmas Special,” produced by husband-and-wife music teaching duo Mary Lynn and Chuck McMichael, was Dec. 19 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. The purpose of the event was to provide an alternative to producing a prohibitively expensive pilot episode of a Christian children’s show, “The Lighted Trail,” for streaming, broadcasting and church programs.
Instead, the McMichaels created an environment for filming footage to edit into a proof of concept for the partially animated 45-episode series. The idea for the show grew from “The Lighted Trail,” a book of children’s Bible stories written by Mary Lynn’s grandmother, Elva Ward Browning. The book published in 1955.
Browning wrote the book for her two children, Roy Browning, 91, and Marilyn Keefer, 88, both of Kansas. The family includes a long line of teachers, both men and women, devoted to serving God and community, Chuck said. Representatives from four of those generations, including Keefer, attended the live program.
“She wrote this when we were quite young to teach us the stories of Jesus, and that’s the way we were first interested in the stories. I mean, we went to Sunday school and church, but she wrote this to make the stories more clear,” Keefer said. “She put questions at the end of each story to be sure we were understanding what the story was about.”
Keefer believes children could learn a lot more about Jesus and His plan for them if the book’s teachings could reach them through this show. She lamented that times have changed since she taught fourth-grade children. She read a Bible story to her students every day before classes started – a practice not allowed in public schools any longer.
“We were a family that walked with Jesus, went to church and learned all we could,” Keefer said. “It’s terribly important. Families need to know what’s in this book. It’s a storybook for children, but there are principles, great thoughts and lessons. The Bible is important.”
The McMichaels have worked for three years on a concept that would bring the book to life. When a young boy commented that the Bible was like a comic book written to make people feel good about themselves, Chuck knew he had to do something to reach as many children as possible around the world. Chuck and Mary Lynn have worked closely with Martha Lipscomb, a former producer of “Barney & Friends,” who will travel to Victoria in January to help edit the footage.
Initially, the plan is to produce the show in English and translate it into Korean and Spanish. Lipscomb already has identified interested parties, especially in the Spanish and Korean markets.
During the live program at the Welder Center, actors called Trail Hands read short Bible stories from Browning’s book while others pantomimed and acted out the scenes. Still images of fully developed animated characters such as Arabella the donkey, Humpfertety the camel and Fig DePalma the palm tree appeared on the large screen as Mary Lynn described them. Because animation for a pilot was not an option on the teachers’ budget, this was the next best way to introduce the characters for the proof of concept.
Photographs of the current-day Holy Land appeared on the screen at the beginning and end of the program. For the animated show, the idea is to have pop-ups and photographs that inform children about historical and modern cultural and geographical facts related to the people and places in the stories.
“It’s so important to get kids to understand it’s a real book with real stories that happened in real places,” Chuck said. “It’s important that children feel they can turn to the Bible to build solutions to problems.”
After each story during the live program, questions that were posed to the audience full of children resulted in eager hand-raising. The Trail Hands jumped around the theater like cheerleaders with microphones collecting answers for all to hear. Candy canes were generously distributed.
Mary Lynn and the Trail Hands then led children in the audience in sing-alongs to her original songs. Hundreds of homemade golden shaker egg instruments were handed out to audience members to accompany the “Stone and Hay” song about the birth of Jesus.
The show’s teaching methods are designed to help children retain the information. Answering questions and singing allows them to plug into the stories, thereby helping to move the information from short-term to long-term memory, Chuck said.
“We all remember the alphabet song – ABCDEFG,” Chuck said. “And we always will.”
For the live production, Paul Locher of Victoria and his crew built the Thirsty Palms Oasis, and George Matthews, also of Victoria, and his team shot the film. Sarah and Nick McIntyre, artists from Brenham, developed the puppet prototypes, while Bill Holshevnikoff of Sonoma, Calif., owner of the Power of Lighting, ran the light board and spotlights. The McMichaels’ friend lights stages and studios around the world, including events such as the Sundance Film Festival in his list of credits.
“We want to help children worldwide, and hopefully reach parents through the children,” Mary Lynn said. “We want to increase the number of people involved in church, religion and the walk of faith.”
The McMichaels believe there is a market for Christian programming, and they hope to base production in Victoria.
“We’ve been led to this spot,” Mary Lynn said.
Chuck said they walk a liturgical fence with a production that appeals to all Christians regardless of religious affiliation.
“It doesn’t matter what religion it is, the Bible verses are still God’s word whether you are Catholic or Lutheran. They are still straight out of the Bible,” he said. “We need to study God’s word and that is the one place and one place only to find it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.