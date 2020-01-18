I absolutely hate sweeping up pine needles.
I was completely unaware of my disdain for the chore until our second year of marriage. My husband and I didn’t yet have kids, but we decided to try our hand at a real Christmas tree.
It was one of those concessions you make as a newlywed couple trying to combine years of traditions. You see, my husband had grown up with a family tradition of going out to the Eastern Canadian fields to pick out a Christmas tree, chop it down themselves and bring it home in triumph. I grew up in the middle of the desert, so we settled for fake, prelit trees. Nevertheless, I thought it would be really amazing to get a real tree and experience the triumph of bringing the tree home, even though we didn’t actually get to chop it ourselves. My husband bought an equally extravagant supply of garland, and we went to town decorating our first real tree as a married couple.
Although it was a beautiful experience, the chore of cleaning up our carpet after Christmas was a huge burden. We didn’t even get our tree thrown out until the following summer when we moved out; we missed the tree pickup, and it sat in our backyard until moving day.
Our lesson was only temporarily learned, because this year, my husband came up with a grand idea to have a real Christmas tree again to celebrate our first Christmas as a family of five. Although I rejected the idea at first, he was so delighted to have a new baby in the house, let alone a baby girl, that I just didn’t have it in me to say “no” and squelch his happiness. Besides, we have hard floors this time, and it wouldn’t kill me to sweep the floor a few extra times a week for a month.
We packed up all three kids and drove to the big tent on Navarro Street to start our search for the perfect tree. As our two boys ran around relentlessly, my husband and I cordially discussed our differences in tree preferences. He wanted a big, 8-foot-tall tree. I wanted one much smaller and easier to manage. So, we let the kids decide, and sure enough, they picked one that was right in the middle; a 6-foot, fat and lively Christmas tree. I saw the look of triumph on my husband’s face as we drove home with our tree on top of our van and realized that any amount of effort needed to sweep up needles, garland or ornaments is worth a triumphant Christmas season.
Right now, our tree has lights around it and three Christmas ornaments that my oldest and I made and nothing else. It’s not because we don’t want to decorate it but because the kids kept taking the ornaments and throwing them on the floor with many breaking, even though we thought we made sure to put the breakable ones out of reach. Still, it’s a beautiful reminder of the importance of family traditions, and it smells good. Next year, however, with three kids running around, I think we may settle for a fake tree.
Have a very happy New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.