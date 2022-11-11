Everyone knows that a bowl of Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup warms the heart. When I was younger, I was a big chicken and stars fan; as soon as the sore throat, runny nose and cough set in, it was time for a piping hot bowl of cheer and warmth.
My children have grown to love the same soup I grew up with, but things have changed a little since I was I kid. Now, my generation of parents are concerned with things like sodium content and hydrogenated oils. There have been many alternatives to that lovely bowl of soup which include gluten-free noddles and bone broth. I am enthusiastically in support of feeding my children healthy food, so I set out to try and create the best of both worlds.
About a year ago, I researched the best foods to put in your soup for when you get sick. Many of them were included Asian recipes that have lasted throughout the centuries. I gathered some wonderful ideas from Japanese Miso Soup recipes, and made a soup that my kids still ask for every time they get the sniffles. One of my favorite ingredients is the shiitake mushroom. Packed with zinc, this mushroom becomes very tender and chewy, which adds to the texture without overwhelming the stomach, especially for those who are not in the mood to eat anything heavy. It has a slight, earthy taste which gives a bit of flavor in contrast with the bok choy, which boils very well, and has almost no taste. I like to rotate between bok choy and cabbage, both of which are full of K and C vitamins essential to wellness. Next comes carrots and celery which are present in the original chicken noodle soup recipe. I love these because they enhance the aroma of the soup and neutralize some of the shiitake mushroom odor.
As for the noodles, I still love to experiment with the many types of noodles out there. Thick Thai noodles and thinner, Japanese Ramen noodles are both great choices. One piece of advice that was given to me by a sushi chef once was to boil the noodles in separate water so as to rid your bowl of as much starch as possible. It’s not certain that the starch is indeed any worse for you, but it may not weigh you down as you are trying to get healthy again.
Probably the most important part of the soup is the broth. I have tried a few different options; first, just grabbing a low-sodium box of chicken broth from the store, or getting a package of miso broth. Both give you different flavors, but I have found that taking the time to pressure-cook the bones of a whole chicken allows for the most nutrient-dense broth.
You can put as much or as little sodium as you like, and it tastes very home-made. As far as the actual chicken, I’ve found that either small chunks are best, or otherwise hard tofu crumbles.
I have yet to perfect the “sicky-soup” recipe, but I suppose that’s the beauty and fun of it; you can customize it to your dietary needs, wants, and feelings of the moment, but what is most important is to give the body as much powerful nutrients as possible to get you back on your feet faster.