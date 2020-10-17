Salutations, precious scions.
I am writing this to you from the distant past. My greatest wish is that it reaches you one day. That the internet, for all its immeasurable beauty and hideous flaws, still exists. Although only Amazon knows what will happen between now and then.
Where to start? Perhaps the beginning.
Another morning dawns. Gentle purple receding from the open wound of pink as tides of orange begin flowing in on a sea of puffy pillows. If there is one thing in “The Unprecedented” that hasn’t changed it’s how beautifully a day can start. It’s almost enough to make up for the fact that the rest of the day will be just like all the others.
Almost.
In our quadrant, the disease threat has lowered significantly but is ever looming. We are still in the earliest stages of limited phase 3. Restrictions abound. Face coverings are still required. Droplet has become a dirty word.
We try to make the best of it, however. My mask is flamboyant and covered in sequins. On the hard days, I secretly pretend I am a superhero. Captain Extra. Why not? Fun is in short supply here in “The Unprecedented.” It’s important to steal joy whenever we can.
They have finally allowed us to consume some of our rations at the eating houses, although only in the outside zone. Many have rejoiced at this development but this has slowed down the neighborhood banana bread and sourdough black market. No one has dropped off an extra loaf on the porch in weeks. I suppose it was inevitable. After all these months, baking can no longer compete with the allure of doom scrolling on our devices.
The libraries have also opened albeit in a limited capacity. If you stand in the outside zone, the blessed ones will gather the books you desire and place your bag of knowledge within the appropriate social distance sector for you to pick up once they have retreated back within the safety of the doors. This small gift from the re-opening committee is like a breath of fresh air when one is drowning.
The remote learning has begun. The educators have exhausted themselves preparing, faced with an impossible task. They are most noble, rising above and beyond and then beyond some more. Although I confess if I never come across the phrase “student log-in information” again it will be too soon. Cursed be thy passwords.
Those of us tasked with the home side of remote learning have made a silent pact that happy hour will be whenever it is needed. We shall let the boxed wine flow unimpeded by the morality of who we were in the year 2019. Time and units of alcohol have become utterly meaningless in “The Unprecedented.”
Some of the people have begun forming pods. Humans, now and forevermore, are social animals. It is much needed, especially for the small ones, who have turned feral and have begun rejecting pants.
I confess, there are days when it all seems much too bleak. I do not know where we would be if we couldn’t turn to the narrative visual arts for comfort. All hail the streaming services. Praise be to Hulu.
It is uncertain if we shall ever return to living in precedented times, but, lo, through the swirling maelstrom of this accursed new normal, we humans still manage to adjust. Adapt. Evolve. Just like we always have. It is this thought, late at night, when insomnia strikes again, that brings a small measure of comfort. The thought I cling to as though to a dream, while images hazy with the mists of nostalgia begin wafting up from my subconscious.
Of the before times.
Back when personal space was something one took for granted, not something that was bitterly fought for and doled out like currency among one’s own family. Back when we worshipped such frivolous things as precious metals, instead of the life-giving force of alone time. The utter bliss of an empty house. Only in “The Unprecedented” could working remotely be both a blessing and a curse.
Such fools we mortals are. To not appreciate what we had while we had it. In another timeline, one that had not descended into its darkest depths, I would be forcing my small ones to brush their teeth right now and stuffing them into their before times clothes. Ones with actual buttons and zippers, instead of the ill-fitting mixed textile sacks we have grown accustomed to. My quarantine partner would be heading to work in the away from here while I walked the offspring to school. Then I would head to the local coffee shop up the hill, for a pastry and a giant coffee and cloth-free conversations with friends.
But now.
Now.
There is no danish. Only Zoom.
Alas, I regret nothing. It has to be done. To protect the vulnerable ones.
In the end, let it be known there is still hope. There is always hope. If there wasn’t, I would not be writing this to you now. Humor is our preservation and compassion is our weapon. After so much devastation, I only desire, above all, that we can get it together enough so that you, the future generations, may thrive.
Pandemically yours,
Your Great Elder,
A’rill Brandolor
