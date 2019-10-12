Do you see them? They are staring right at you. It is our new friends Leaf Man and Leaf Woman. They have become dear friends of ours. However, as with all friendships, we have had some highs and lows. There have been times when I want to rip off Leaf Man’s eyes, but bite my tongue. You see, this activity had been on my radar for a few weeks, but I was waiting for the perfect day.
We checked out the book Leaf Man by Lois Ehlert. It’s a fall Pinterest craft waiting to happen. We were introduced to a whole imaginary leaf-world where ordinary tree foliage is collected and turned into animals from the lake to the prairie. The book practically invites you to make some of your own, so it naturally flows into a leisurely walk to build your collection.
I settled on a day when one of my kids was sick, and the other was anxious to get out. We had a nice cold front lingering back and forth starting from a few weeks back, so I had hoped that just maybe this day would be just slightly cooler than usual.
It wasn’t. In fact, it was the warmest day we’ve had since summer ended.
Either way, I was not going to keep my energetic oldest cooped up inside for much longer, so for better or worse, we were going outside. I strapped my sick youngest into his comfortable stroller so he could rest and get some fresh air, and we headed out the front door, just around our block once. It began smoothly, with my oldest stopping to collect some pretty leaves and acorns that had fallen, but quickly turned miserable.
The humidity was stifling, and even though it was still early in the morning, it was reaching wet sauna status. We had only walked for several minutes, and my oldest was asking to stop and sit down, and my youngest was ready to get out. Mr. Leaf Man was beginning to wear on me.
I pressed on to save what was left of my good mood. My dog kept pulling toward a cat. My youngest kept complaining to get out of the stroller, and my oldest wanted to be home. This was unexpectedly turning into a high-stress craft, so we immediately booked it (albeit slowly) back home.
We drank water like we had come back from the Sahara, and subsequently all took trips to the bathroom.
Then, we were FINALLY ready to put this Leaf Man together. He was beginning to me to look like a villain from a novel who seems good on the outside, but through his cunning efforts manages to make everyone’s lives miserable.
We sat down to get him put together, but minutes after just placing the head, my little one begged to be held and grabbed everything in sight. Because my baby was not feeling quite well, every little correction was a grave injustice, and as my oldest tried to concentrate, his brother screamed in his ear.
How Leaf Man could cause such a headache, I will never understand, but after a while, it was time to drop him like a rotten acorn and try again later. Eventually, with much patience and love from my oldest boy, we ended up with the masterpiece you see in the photo, which is a lesson never to envy those perfect Pinterest pages. You never know who’s the villain and who ends up saving the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.