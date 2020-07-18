“Welcome to the wonderful world of Moshi.”
Whenever I hear these words, I smile, get ready to relax, and embark on a journey to a world full of imaginative sleepy-time creatures.
It all started with bedtime. My oldest was pining for story after story right before he was ready to go to bed. It got to the point where he was staying awake just to hear me read to him.
Don’t get me wrong, I try to enjoy every bedtime story knowing full well that these days are numbered, and he will want to read stories on his own. However, when you are tired after a long day, reading the same 10 stories wears on you. It started wearing on my husband, too.
We had recently adopted white noise for our little baby girl who seemed to really love going to sleep with it, so we tried finding soft noises that perhaps might help calm our oldest down.
Now, you can get white noise anywhere; if you have a smart speaker, you can usually ask it, download some off of your preferred music streaming app, or play something off of YouTube.
In searching for an app that plays all types of white noise, my husband stumbled across Moshi, an app that has bedtime stories. We tried out a few bedtime stories before getting a subscription to see if any one of our kids would like it. Some stories are narrated by celebrities, and they all have a musical element to them; kind of a musical theme for each one. As you can imagine, being put to sleep by Sir Patrick Stewart, the actor behind Jean Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation, was as glorious as it seems, so we decided to give the membership a try and go from there.
My oldest couldn’t get through the first story, one about a sleepy Koala who is trying to find the most comfortable place to snooze, without falling asleep. It was amazing how the music and the story made for a perfect cap to a bedtime routine.
In exploring the app, we found that there are more than just bedtime stories to listen to; you can find relaxing “moments” where they use a unique creature to guide you through a few minutes of finding your happy place, or taking some deep breaths. Some are funny stories about how “Buster Bumblechops” goes around meeting different creatures and making all sorts of blunders along the way.
I would tell you which stories are my favorite, but I have to admit, I can’t get through an entire story without falling asleep. My recollection of the stories is pretty choppy.
Despite that, I can’t get through “Toots, the Boogie Woogie Bugle” without getting emotional, and listening to “Finding Purdy’s Purr” makes me smile all around, especially when my son sings the song.
Although nothing qualifies as a substitute for mommy’s story time, we have made some good memories listening to these too.
